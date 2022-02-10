Cycle Challenge all set for Sunday

The ever popular Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes place in Windhoek on Sunday.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is set to take place on Sunday (13 February), starting at the new Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the Zoo Park in the capital.

Dubbed “the greatest race under the sun”, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge is expected to attract more than 1000 enthusiastic cyclists to the starting line come Sunday morning, to take on the 20km, 30km, 60km and elite 100km distances.

The starting times are staggered start for each distance, with the 100km race scheduled to begin at 07:00 followed by the 60km race at 07:10, the 30km at 07:20, and finally the 20km at 07:30.

The Windhoek City Police will be on the scene to ensure cyclists’ safety.

While online entries have closed, interested cyclists can still enter manually for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge on Friday (11 February) from 17:30 to 19:00 and Saturday (12 February) from 14:00 to 16:00 at the Nedbank Campus.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is held in partnership with Windhoek Pedal Power, Namibia Health Plan, Coca-Cola and PayToday, and is supported by the Namibian Cycling Federation.

