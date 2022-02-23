Cycling lanes a hit

Promoting sustainable mobility in the capital

23 February 2022 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has played an important role in the development of many different sports over the years, but especially cycling, running, and golf through sponsoring and promoting competitive events.
This year, Nedbank Namibia partnered with a coalition consisting of Namibia Road Safety Forum (NRSF), Ebikes4Africa, the Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF), the City of Windhoek and Physically Active Youth (P.A.Y.), sponsored by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to fund 34 young cyclists to compete in the Nedbank Cycling Challenge, which took place earlier this month.
This was the 36th successive year of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, and more than 600 cyclists competed in the 20km, 30km, 60km, and 100km categories.
The young cyclists who participated are students from the University of Namibia (UNAM), the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and the International University of Management (IUM).
Their participation was part of the Student Cycling Project sponsored by GIZ that commenced in September last year. This project is part of a drive to promote sustainable mobility in Windhoek, which has included the construction of cycle lanes on specified routes. The primary goal of the cycle lanes is to provide students with safe, convenient, and comfortable transportation to and from the three tertiary institutions.
The bicycle lanes cover Florence Nightingale Street, Andrew Kloppers Streets (Khomasdal), Dr Kuaima Riruako Street (Dorado Park) and Brahms Street (Windhoek West).

Promoting safe cycling
The coalition implemented the Student Cycling Project under the subject ‘Cycling Towards Sustainability’ for the purpose of promoting safe travel. “The aim of the project is to groom cyclists to be able to utilize the bicycle lanes safely and confidently,” Horst Heimstädt of the Namibia Road Safety Forum said.
“To promote cycling as a means of commuting, we entered the students for the Nedbank Cycling Challenge. Of the initial 50 target students, 34 took part in one of the biggest cycling races in the country. This is excellent; their participation demonstrates their dedication and commitment. They gained the necessary experience during the race, which gave them the final edge to become committed cyclists,” he added.
Nedbank’s Selma Kaulinge shared that the bank is proud to have assisted the students as Nedbank is committed to lending a helping hand at grassroot level.
In addition to the coalition partners, the Windhoek City Police, the Nampol Traffic Police, the National Road Safety Council, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, and the Automobile Association of Namibia also support the project.

Training done and dusted
A Cycling Development Officer at the Physically Active Youth of Namibia (P.A.Y), Laban Naftal, who attended the three-month cycling training programme, says the lanes are visible and effective for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike. An avid cyclist himself, he hopes that the City of Windhoek will extend the lanes to areas such as Havana and Okuryangava in the near future.
According to Heimstädt, the GIZ-sponsored project ended on Saturday, 19 February, 2022 which saw each student receive a Certificate of Competency as well as a commuter bicycle. For continuity in the promotion of the use of bicycles, participants and any interested members of the public are invited to engage in a monthly Fun Day that will take place in the morning of the second Saturday of the month at the P.A.Y. premises, under the banner of the Windhoek On Bike platform. These will be fun-filled events where beginners will engage with the P.A.Y. trainers to learn basic cycling skills, while the more advanced riders will do a fun ride along a planned route.
“Promoting sports means helping to shape a society, giving it a new impetus and enabling people to have unforgettable experiences. In doing so, Nedbank Namibia lives up to its corporate responsibility. We wish the new cycling enthusiasts all the best and look forward to welcoming them to upcoming events,” Kaulinge concluded.

Similar News

 

No money, no maintenance

19 hours ago | Sports

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received only N$3 million for the current financial year (2021-22), with which eleven public sports facilities, 13...

Bass angling season kicks off on a challenging note

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) hosted two Bank Windhoek National Tournaments at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja last weekend, where participating anglers weighed...

Fietsers reg vir Gravel & Dirt

2 days ago - 23 February 2022 | Sports

Die persoonlike uitdaging om jou uithouvermoë op langer afstande te toets, is net één van die dryfkragte wat bergfietsryers motiveer om aan die jaarlikse Hollard...

Swimmers ready for National Championships

3 days ago - 22 February 2022 | Sports

A total of 184 swimmers between the age of six and 69 are taking part in Bank Windhoek’s Namibian Long Course National Championships in Windhoek...

CFC maintains fistball dominance

1 week ago - 15 February 2022 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) retained the Category A title, while Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 1) defended the Category B trophy in the Bank Windhoek...

Cycle Challenge all set for Sunday

2 weeks ago - 10 February 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is set to take place on Sunday (13 February), starting at the new Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

3 weeks ago - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Nedbank Cycle Challenge a go!

3 weeks ago - 01 February 2022 | Sports

The 2022 edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes place on Sunday, 13 February.The Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which began in 1986, is considered Namibia's oldest...

Nedbank for Autism Series tees off again

3 weeks ago - 31 January 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series tees-off on Saturday (5 February) at the Omeya Golf Club.The series, which is in its third year, was launched in...

Swimming action this weekend

1 month - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

