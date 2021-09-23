Cycling lanes finally a go

The City of Windhoek held a ground-breaking ceremony to kick-start the construction of EBIKES4WINDHOEK cycling lanes yesterday.

The project, which aims at promoting bicycles as an affordable mode of transport in Windhoek, is being implemented in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Ndakalimwe Investment CC, SunCycles, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM).

Speaking at the launch, mayor Job Amupanda said private cars and taxis are rapidly increasing in the City and soon the roads will be completely congested. “In keeping with modern city trends around the world, we must build a new system which is for people rather than for cars,” he said.

The City participated in the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) challenge with the EBikes4Windhoek initiative in 2018 and was chosen as the winning candidate for the year 2019.

The project will start with 40 EBikes funded through the TUMI as part of the prize, which will be allocated to students from NUST and UNAM - Khomasdal Campus to be selected with the assistance of the student representative councils of the two universities.

TransNamib is sponsoring two used shipping containers, which will be modified and turned into solar-powered charging and maintenance hubs and will be placed at the two campuses. The project will come with supporting infrastructure, a 4km cycling route between Khomasdal, Katutura and Otjomouise, and the two campuses.

Participating students will receive road safety training from the City Police and they will be given helmets and reflective vests for increased visibility and safety.

