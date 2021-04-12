Cycling series tests technical skills

12 April 2021 | Sports

With categories ranging from u/12 to elite, cyclists participating in the 2021 Nedbank XC1 UCI C1 and UCI Junior Series XCO race at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday, battled it out on the rocky uneven terrain for top honours.
The second round of the XC cycling series in collaboration with the Rock & Rut Mountain Bike Club, was a national race which gave competitors the chance to test their technical skills against fellow riders on laid out single and jeep tracks.
The races saw Namibian and international cyclists compete to garner Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points for boosting their world rankings which are key determinants for cyclists to compete in international events like the Olympics.
Namibia’s Tristan de Lange shattered the Elite Men’s category in a time of 1:28:35 followed by South Africa’s Daniel van der Walt (01:29:36). In the Elite Women’s race, Gabriela Raith finished in an impressive 01:29:12, while Kai von During and Monique du Plessis won the respective Junior Men and Women’s categories.
The top ten winners in each major category received prize money to the combined total of N$50 000. The next XC race in the series takes place on 24 April at the IJG Trails. Interested cyclists can register via www.rockandrut.org.

