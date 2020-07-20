Cycling the winner on Sunday

Photo Nampa

The first Etameko Cycling Club amateur series took place in Windhoek on Sunday, with 25 riders competing in various categories.

The club, which works closely with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in 2018 and is involved in competitive and non-competitive cycling.

On Sunday, upcoming riders competed in 10, 20 and 30km races on the Matchless route outside Windhoek.

The series consists of a race each month, where winners will be collecting points from the five races, with the ultimate winner being crowned in November 2020.

Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, Etameko Cycling Club communications officer, Jacob Kiyola, said he was happy with the first race of the series and is now looking forward to their second race, which will be held in August.

“Today, our youngest rider was 7-years old and competed in the 10km race. Our goal going forward is to see more young people competing because they are the future of the sport. We also want cycling to grow in the neighbourhoods where people have the perception that cycling is an exclusive sport,” he said. – Nampa

