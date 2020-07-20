Cycling the winner on Sunday

20 July 2020 | Sports

The first Etameko Cycling Club amateur series took place in Windhoek on Sunday, with 25 riders competing in various categories.
The club, which works closely with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in 2018 and is involved in competitive and non-competitive cycling.
On Sunday, upcoming riders competed in 10, 20 and 30km races on the Matchless route outside Windhoek.
The series consists of a race each month, where winners will be collecting points from the five races, with the ultimate winner being crowned in November 2020.
Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, Etameko Cycling Club communications officer, Jacob Kiyola, said he was happy with the first race of the series and is now looking forward to their second race, which will be held in August.
“Today, our youngest rider was 7-years old and competed in the 10km race. Our goal going forward is to see more young people competing because they are the future of the sport. We also want cycling to grow in the neighbourhoods where people have the perception that cycling is an exclusive sport,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

For once, Covid is the winner

20th of July 14:53 | Sports

Covid-19 Football Club from Windhoek reigned supreme at the Groot Aub football challenge tournament over the weekend, by beating Airports Eagles on penalties after they...

Say hello to a new day with CAN

20th of July 13:17 | Sports

Who says Covid-19 is only doom and gloom? Join the Cancer Association of Namibia at 08:00 on Saturday (25 July) at DTS Sport Field in...

Amateur cycling race on Sunday

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Sports

The Etameko Cycling Club host its second race this weekend.The club that works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in...

Miller, Vorster time trail champs

3 days ago - 16 July 2020 | Sports

National Mountain Bike champion Alex Miller is the new Time Trial Champion after winning the last race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s...

Miller and Vorster race to victory

1 week ago - 13 July 2020 | Sports

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances on Sunday.Miller, who a week ago lost the...

NHRA reschedules events

1 week ago - 13 July 2020 | Sports

The new horse racing calendar was set at the Namibia Horse Racing Association’s (NHRA) extraordinary meeting held in Okahandja on Saturday.Every year, various horse racing...

NN eyes premier league

1 week ago - 10 July 2020 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) is working hard on creating a first-of-its-kind Namibia Netball Premier League.The league, to be sponsored by MTC, will consist of 12 teams...

Virtual replaces real-life relay

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Relay has been relaunched and is now scheduled to take place virtually on 1 and 2 August.The original relay that was scheduled...

No Citi Dash for 2020

1 week ago - 07 July 2020 | Sports

While the ever popular Nedbank Citi Dash was supposed to take place in September, it has now been called off for 2020 and will be...

New cycling exco announced

1 week ago - 07 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF) selected its executive committee at an annual general meeting held in the capital recently. The new exco sees Axel Theissen...

Latest News

Cycling the winner on Sunday

20th of July 14:44 | Sports

The first Etameko Cycling Club amateur series took place in Windhoek on Sunday, with 25 riders competing in various categories.The club, which works closely with...

Okahandja's woodcarvers struggling to survive

20th of July 14:38 | Business

Woodcarvers and vendors operating at informal markets in Okahandja said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has robbed them of their livelihood, due to a lack of...

Beskerming van oseaanstelsel noodsaaklik

20th of July 14:25 | Environment

Ons het ’n nuwe verhouding tussen die mens en die oseaan nodig om die voortgesette oorlewing van die verskillende lewensnoodsaaklike funksies van die see te...

Search for Shannon continues

20th of July 14:16 | Police

Nearly three months after the search for 22-year old Shannon Wasserfal began, NamPol said that a reward of N$50 000 is being offered for information...

Say hello to a new...

20th of July 13:17 | Sports

Who says Covid-19 is only doom and gloom? Join the Cancer Association of Namibia at 08:00 on Saturday (25 July) at DTS Sport Field in...

Call, email rather than visit

30 seconds ago | Banking

FNB Namibia said that their branches will revert to a rotational operations model for the foreseeable future.“This means that every branch will operate on a...

Bikers ride for CAN

26 minutes ago | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and...

How a sole mandate helps...

51 minutes ago | Life Style

In a buyer’s market, sellers will need to use any advantage they can so that their home stands out among the crowd.One such advantage is...

Tourism sector seeks clarity

1 hour ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected]“The delay in setting a date for reopening the country’s borders to tourism, as well as clarity surrounding government promises of support for...

Load More