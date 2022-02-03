Cycling: Time trials this weekend

03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday (6 February).
The races are part of what promises to be an action-packed 2022 cycling season following the return of most sporting events post-Covid. The events are expected to see the country’s leading cyclists battling it out for national titles.
The national time trial championship takes place on the Okahandja road, starting and finishing at the Namwater Bridge on the B1 past the police checkpoint, just north of Windhoek on Friday from 15:00.
The Nedbank national road race championships will start at Zoo Park in the CBD, with a looped route in the city centre, sweeping past the Nedbank Campus along Fidel Castro Street on Sunday from 06:00. The route mimics some of the technical intricacies expected for road cyclists competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Committed partner
Nedbank Namibia Head of Marketing and Communication Gernot de Klerk assured cycling enthusiasts that Nedbank remains committed to the development of cycling in Namibia.
“We believe that cycling has the potential to become a leading sport code in Namibia, alongside soccer, rugby, and boxing. Interest in cycling continues to grow among both young and old. We believe that our sponsorship has been a significant cornerstone, and in conjunction with the work done by the Namibian Cycling Federation and local cycling clubs, has led to the growth of the sport in the country,” he said.
Both elite men and women are expected to battle it out for the national titles during the races. The male and female categories, besides the elite group, include u/23s, sub-veteran, veteran, master, and grand master categories, as well as the junior group categories from u/10 level and up. The distances for the road race range from 14 km for the u/10s to 150 km for the most experienced riders.

Take care
Both the Nedbank National Time Trials and the Nedbank National Road Race are hosted in conjunction with the Namibian Cycling Federation.
De Klerk appealed to motorists to be considerate and exercise patience during the race, and thanked the Windhoek City Police Service for their support in ensuring the safety of participating cyclists and road users.
The Nedbank national time trial is open to anyone in non-UCI (International Cycling Union) categories, but only Namibians are eligible for national medals, and only Namibians may enter the UCI categories. The entry fees are N$150 for those 16 and over and N$50 for those 16 and younger.

Distances
The Elite and u/23 men's total distance is 40.84 km.
Elite Women, junior men, junior woman, sub vet men & women, master men & women, grand master men, u/16 boys & girls, and u/14 boys cover a total distance of 20.42km, while u/12 boys, u/14 girls, u/10 boys and u/10 girls cover a distance of 12 km.
For the road race elite and u/23 men, the total distance is 152 km.
The prize-giving for both the national time trials and the road race are on Sunday at 14:00 at the new Nedbank Campus. Only the top three in all age categories and their immediate family may attend due to Covid protocols.

