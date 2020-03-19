Dan and Vera heading to Tokyo

19 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera Adrian and two-time Olympian Dan Craven are the latest additions to the list that consists of marathon runner Helalia Johannes, boxer Junius Jonas and rower Maike Diekmann.
NNOC secretary-general Joan Smit said they still have a long list of athletes who could qualify for the Olympics if they compete in their scheduled competitions. “Marathon runner Reinhold Thomas was supposed to travel to Japan for a qualifying competition but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that competition was cancelled. We hope that when all this is over the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will look at the circumstances and come up with a better option for athletes who missed their qualifying competitions,” Smit said.
She added that with many countries now cancelling public gathering this will have an effect on athletes who still hope to make the qualifying standards. “As a country, we are hoping athletes like Beatrice Masilingi (track athlete), Phillip Zeidler (open water swimming), Alexander Skinner (swimmer) and Romeo Goliath (wrestler) will still get a chance to compete and qualify for these games.”
NNOC president Abner Xoagub said the IOC is in constant consultation with all its stakeholders to help contain the spread of COVID-19. “The IOC is fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the games there is no need for any drastic decision at this stage. Any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” he said.
He added that the IOC is encouraging all athletes to continue preparing for the 2020 Olympics in the best way they can. “The IOC is confident that the many measures taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation,” Xoagub said.
The Olympics take place in July and August. – Nampa

