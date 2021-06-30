Davids aiming for the stars

Secures research grant from African Astronomical Society

30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in astronomy conducted by postgraduate students and early career researchers based in Africa. She will graduate with a PhD in Space Physics from North-West University, Potchefstroom in August this year.
The AFAS only awarded two grants to outstanding applicants in 2021.
Speaking to Nampa, Davids said her love for science started in high school, where her favourite subjects were physical science and mathematics. “I registered for a BSc in Physics at the University of Namibia in 2010. My first exposure to astrophysics was when I visited the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) site in 2012,” she said. This prompted her to write her undergraduate thesis on H.E.S.S. data analysis.
She added that the recognition she received through this award motivates and energises her to do more and achieve more as she begins to set herself up as a researcher. “I think as a country we are paving the way for young ones to pursue their dreams in whatever field they desire, reaffirming the great work that is already being done to continue,” she said.
Davids also spoke about the different programmes and courses currently being offered at local institutions of higher learning for aspiring scientists. “I wouldn't say there is enough awareness, but it is there. It is rather a matter of how we can improve to aspire young ones in taking up careers in space physics. We as local scientists could start mentoring programmes or showcase our work more to attract interested people.”
Davids said in five years she hopes to be part of an institution where she can use her skills while following her astrophysics passion. “I am hoping to get involved in major astrophysical projects like the Cherenkov Telescope Array where UNAM is involved and the Square Kilometre Array project which is coming to Namibia,” she concluded. – Nampa

Similar News

 

WE mourns the passing of our friend and colleague

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

Tributes pour in for man who named Namibia

1 week ago - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Meet Michael !Goreseb – NWR’s resident snake handler

3 weeks ago - 09 June 2021 | People

The mere mention of the word snake sends chills up some people's spines, but Micheal !Goreseb, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) snake handler, finds them fascinating.Having...

Deputy mayor urges woman to rise up

1 month - 30 May 2021 | People

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said that women should rise up and defend themselves against any form of abuse.Hanases made these remarks...

Namibian LGBTQ exile dies in UK

2 months ago - 25 April 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] young Namibian who reportedly fled Namibia and sought asylum in Britain because of discrimination experienced due to his bisexuality, died by suicide...

Music industry mourns Tunakie

2 months ago - 25 April 2021 | People

Windhoek • Michael KayundeIt was a sad weekend for the Namibian music industry as news of Tunakie’s death broke on Saturday (24 April).A family source...

Juffrou Vissie groet die skoolgeewêreld

4 months ago - 11 February 2021 | People

Me. Elsabe Visser (beter bekend as Juffrou Vissie) het op 31 Desember 2020 ná 42 jaar in die onderwys, afgetree.Nadat sy in 1974 matriek geslaag...

Groot planne vir jong skoolhoof

5 months ago - 25 January 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] 1 Februarie, staan ’n jong vrou in groot skoene.Die 25-jarige onderwyseres, Tiandra Olivier, sal van volgende week die pos as skoolhoof van...

Helping to feed the nation

7 months ago - 16 November 2020 | People

One of the women behind the beloved staple of households across Namibia, Talia von Maltzahn, Operations Manager at Namib Mills (a member of Team Namibia),...

Mafwila leads NamPol's HR directorate

7 months ago - 03 November 2020 | People

NamPol Inspector-General, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, announced the appointment of Commissioner Elina Mafwila as head the force’s Human Resources Directorate.In a statement, NamPol said Mafwila was...

Latest News

Fuel goes up again

19 hours ago | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis...

Oxygen tanks not responsible for...

22 hours ago | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Davids aiming for the stars

22 hours ago | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

Task force ‘to the rescue’

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve...

Windows PC Users: Here’s what...

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Technology

Matthew SternWindows PC users are at the forefront of many risks in the desktop computer world.Seeing as they make up the majority this is of...

The fragility of life has...

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I took the plunge and wrote about a topic that isn’t often unpacked: Mental health.It was a daunting thing to do,...

Health: Vaccines on the way

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive...

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Load More