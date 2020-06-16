Day of the African Child commemorated

Training for local law enforcement

16 June 2020 | Society

The Namibian government through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF, joined the African Union today to reflect on the challenges that still face children who find themselves in conflict with the law in order to pave a way to ensure access to a child-friendly justice system.
To commemorate the day, the UNICEF Representative to Namibia, Rachel Odede, said: “A child-friendly justice system should ensure that the best interests of the child is given primary consideration. It should be a system that better serves and protects all children irrespective of who they are.”
Despite the adoption of laws that are specific to children by African governments, and the considerable investment into the protection of children, scores of children are still unable to access or benefit from child friendly justice systems in a meaningful way for a number of reasons.
Global reports state that more than 1 million children worldwide are detained by law enforcement officials. In many prisons and institutions, children and young persons are often denied the right to medical care, education and individual development.
Namibia’s commitment to building a child friendly justice system is evident through the enactment of the Child Care and Protection Act that recognise the fundamental principles of child-friendly justice system. This act that is in line with the Convention of the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of Children, has resulted in various capacity development exercises of all key government staff to ensure that the fundamental principles of child-friendly justice system contained in the act, are adhered to.

Falling short
Irrespective of these investments, many children who go through the justice system are not fully benefitting from the child friendly justice system and the treatment they receive, fall short of expected levels of care.
“When a child is believed to have committed a crime, the way the justice system responds can have a lifelong impact – positive or negative. Following the principles established by the Convention on the Rights of a Child, we need to treat any procedure or case, with special attention for their wellbeing and needs, and with full respect for their physical and psychological integrity, irrespective of their capacity or legal status,” Odede said.
Speaking at a panel discussion organised by the multisectoral organising committee, 15-year-old Emma Paulus, a member of the Children’s Parliament, said that jails and detention should be a last resort for children in conflict with the law.
“Petty crimes where a child steals bread from a supermarket should be seen as a protection issue. A child might be hungry, from a poor household and in need of protection. Therefore, the system should be able to differentiate children in conflict with the law and children in need of protection” said Emma
To address some of these challenges, the Namibian Police force in partnership with the ministry of justice and ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, embarked on training for law enforcement officials focusing on dealing with Children in Conflict with the Law. The training, which is supported by UNICEF, aims to equip law enforcement and other officers on the ground in responding to child protection issues and supporting children in conflict with the law.

