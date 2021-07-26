DBN donates equipment to clinic

26 July 2021 | Health

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, eight mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators and a medicine trolley to the Robert Mugabe Clinic.
This donation adds to prior donations of N$1.4 million to mitigate Covid-19.
Speaking at the handover, DBN’s Martin Inkumbi said the bank is an entity that is committed to Namibia in good times and in times of difficulty, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bank, he said wants to contribute to saving lives and preserving people’s health. “For this reason, DBN decided to support Robert Mugabe Clinic with health equipment and consumables to aid the clinic in assisting those Namibians affected by the virus and seeking healthcare at the clinic.”
Thanking the bank for the donation, Khomas Regional Director Tomas Ukola said the medical equipment are essential tools in a health worker’s Covid-19 toolbox to save more lives and provide quality healthcare, which is the pinnacle of any healthcare system.
Speaking about the impact of the donation on the clinic’s operations, Sister Justina Hamunyela said that like all other Covid-19 facilities, the clinic has been experiencing numerous challenges that include inadequate oxygen regulators and floor meters, oxygen supply and other medical equipment.
She said the donation came at opportune time when the clinic is overwhelmed by numerous patients experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and higher demand for oxygen in the face of the threats of hospitalization and death.
“The donation will go a long way in facilitating timely treatment of patients, improving staff morale, enhancing productivity and efficient service by the clinic's frontline health care providers,” Hamunyela said.

Similar News

 

High-tech equipment for vaccination drive

3 days ago - 22 July 2021 | Health

The United States donated 176 tablet and 53 laptops along with 250 remote temperature monitoring devices and 2 000 terabytes in hard-drive capacity to the...

Testing times: Easing the sample burden

5 days ago - 21 July 2021 | Health

While many people know what it is like to be tested for Covid-19, only a few people know what happens to the samples once the...

Exceptional first week

5 days ago - 21 July 2021 | Health

During the first week of the Breathe Namibia campaign, more than 50 oxygenators were delivered to nine towns, with recipients in Mariental, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa,...

Repaired beds, new mattresses for health

5 days ago - 20 July 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.The...

Drive-through vaccination station – here’s how it works

6 days ago - 19 July 2021 | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only,...

Drive-through vaccination station opens

1 week ago - 16 July 2021 | Health

As from Tuesday (20 July), a vaccination drive-through station starts operating at the Windhoek Showgrounds Vaccinations will be done Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 to...

More German assistance arrives

1 week ago - 16 July 2021 | Health

Another aeroplane, an A400 of the German Armed Forces, delivered more equipment (20 000 safety goggles and 40 000 Rapid Antigen Tests) to Namibia in...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

1 week ago - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

More Sinopharm on the way

1 week ago - 13 July 2021 | Health

The director of health for the Khomas region, Tomas Ukola, said 150 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive in Namibia by the...

Privateer orders 700 oxygen concentrators from India

1 week ago - 13 July 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoeker with knowledge of the medical equipment industry’s offer to help people import oxygen concentrators at cost because some local distributors’ profits...

Latest News

DBN donates equipment to clinic

26th of July 11:51 | Health

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, eight mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators...

De Lange does Namibia proud

18 hours ago | Sports

Namibian cyclist in the male road race at the Olympic Games, Tristan de Lange, said competing at the event on Saturday taught him a number...

NamPol to face GBV head...

18 hours ago | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations...

Thousands of documents left at...

18 hours ago | Local News

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ executive director, Etienne Maritz, said that the increase in fees of national documents was necessitated by various factors, including negligence...

More backing for Olympians

18 hours ago | Sports

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated N$661 980 to the Namibia National Olympic (NNOC) team is representing the country at the Olympic Games in Japan. According...

MTC boost for Mboma, Masilingi...

3 days ago - 23 July 2021 | Business

Olympics-bound athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma yesterday received N$2 million for each athlete over three years from MTC.“We are delighted to announce that we...

LEFA teaches others the ropes

3 days ago - 23 July 2021 | Business

A sustainable business empowerment training workshop was successfully concluded in the capital last week.Hosted by LEFA Transportation Services (Pty) Ltd in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung...

Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition...

3 days ago - 22 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelAlthough Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks thattook place on Wednesday in the Tobias...

Like balm for the soul

3 days ago - 22 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Over the past few weeks, Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) have resorted to online lessons and tutorial videos in addition to face-to-face classes.“The deputy minister...

Load More