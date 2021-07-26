DBN donates equipment to clinic

The DBN has donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment to Robert Mugabe Clinic. Pictured are (FLTR) Tomas Ukola, Khomas Regional Director, Sister Justina Hamunyela of the Robert Mugabe Clinic and Development Bank CEO Martin Inkumbi. Photo contributed

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, eight mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators and a medicine trolley to the Robert Mugabe Clinic.

This donation adds to prior donations of N$1.4 million to mitigate Covid-19.

Speaking at the handover, DBN’s Martin Inkumbi said the bank is an entity that is committed to Namibia in good times and in times of difficulty, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank, he said wants to contribute to saving lives and preserving people’s health. “For this reason, DBN decided to support Robert Mugabe Clinic with health equipment and consumables to aid the clinic in assisting those Namibians affected by the virus and seeking healthcare at the clinic.”

Thanking the bank for the donation, Khomas Regional Director Tomas Ukola said the medical equipment are essential tools in a health worker’s Covid-19 toolbox to save more lives and provide quality healthcare, which is the pinnacle of any healthcare system.

Speaking about the impact of the donation on the clinic’s operations, Sister Justina Hamunyela said that like all other Covid-19 facilities, the clinic has been experiencing numerous challenges that include inadequate oxygen regulators and floor meters, oxygen supply and other medical equipment.

She said the donation came at opportune time when the clinic is overwhelmed by numerous patients experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and higher demand for oxygen in the face of the threats of hospitalization and death.

“The donation will go a long way in facilitating timely treatment of patients, improving staff morale, enhancing productivity and efficient service by the clinic's frontline health care providers,” Hamunyela said.

