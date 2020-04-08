DBN donates to relief fund

08 April 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia’s chief executive Martin Inkumbi (pictured) announced that the bank donated N$1.4 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund. Speaking at the handover, Inkumbi said that although the bank is primarily involved in financing for economic development, it views the lives of Namibians as being incalculable and so used its CSI budget to contributing to the fund. In addition, the bank also announced measures to provide relief to SMEs and the tourism and hospitality sector.

Similar News

 

Micro lender gets on board

1 day - 07 April 2020 | Banking

Letshego Namibia announced that is offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a 3-month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.Customers can...

DBN announces relief measures

2 days ago - 06 April 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) is preparing measures to give relief to borrowers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Martin Inkumbi announced....

Local bank announces repayment holidays

1 week ago - 31 March 2020 | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

1 week ago - 31 March 2020 | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

Water tanks, hand sanitizers donated

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Banking

With life as we know it possibly changing, government and businesses alike should do their part. In the absence of a vaccine or cure, two...

Banks to help on case-by-case basis

1 week ago - 26 March 2020 | Banking

After extensive consultation with the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has collectively advised on measurements put in place by all...

Keep banking like this

1 week ago - 26 March 2020 | Banking

In support of government’s approach to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bank Windhoek urges clients, stakeholders and the public at large to adhere strictly to...

Fill up and earn

2 weeks ago - 25 March 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase...

Digital banking in the comfort of your home

2 weeks ago - 24 March 2020 | Banking

As Namibians and the international community continue to intensify efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, FNB says it is committed to help its customers...

Latest News

Donations for the most vulnerable

8th of April 14:31 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 hour ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Tuition fees a must

2 hours ago | Education

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said...

Serious impact on NBFIs expected

3 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19...

Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

3 hours ago | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are...

3D protective gear now being...

3 hours ago | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Domestic violence could spike under...

3 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

Kos in ’n japtrap: Maklike...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Dalk het jy nie genoeg brood gekoop voor hoktyd nie, of dalk is jy net nie lus vir die hele broodbakproses nie.Hierdie resep kom uit...

Non-profit asks for help

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] As with so many other Namibian businesses, the Covid-19 epidemic took the country by storm and one non-profit is facing permanent shut...

Load More