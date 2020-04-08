DBN donates to relief fund

The Development Bank of Namibia’s chief executive Martin Inkumbi (pictured) announced that the bank donated N$1.4 million to the Covid-19 Disaster Relief Fund. Speaking at the handover, Inkumbi said that although the bank is primarily involved in financing for economic development, it views the lives of Namibians as being incalculable and so used its CSI budget to contributing to the fund. In addition, the bank also announced measures to provide relief to SMEs and the tourism and hospitality sector.

