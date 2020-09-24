DBN Innovation Award winner makes strides

Unique product assists electricity consumption management and provides internet

24 September 2020 | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronics, is making strides with a DBN enterprise development and support package that is securing the future of its award winning business proposal.
Pulsar’s innovative product, known as GridX, offers the twofold benefits of an electricity management device that enables enterprises and households to manage their electricity usage remotely, as well as being a Wi-Fi router.
Pulsar has obtained a patent for GridX that covers both types of functionality. The device is unique globally.
“This specific implementation of these technologies has not been carried out anywhere else in the world,” says Kamati Hasheela of Pulsar.
Of particular importance to the panel of judges on the DBN Innovation Award was the ability to manage electricity consumption. Namibia has an electricity deficit, and by providing a means to assess and manage consumption, electricity savings can be improved.

‘Substantial savings’
As a meter, GridX offers power producers, distributors and users the ability to collect information through wireless technologies such as 4G, 3G, and fiber. For home users, the GridX user will be able to remotely transmit their electricity tokens to the meter and remotely turn geysers on and off to make substantial electricity savings.
Homes using GridX will also have internet access, as well as a local area network (LAN) that allows internet access for multiple devices in the home. Power producers and distributors that are exploring internet access as an addition to their business models will be able to benefit from this.
GridX is attracting interest in the region, and Pulsar has signed co-development partnership agreements with local start-ups in Angola, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. The company is leveraging technical expertise in the SADC to collaboratively produce a solution that is customized for regional needs. A pilot programme is expected to prove the benefits of the device.
Pulsar has been placed on the DBN Mentoring and Coaching Programme and work is progressing.
Although global events caused various delays in the project supply chain, the project is on track to complete the functional prototype and bankable business plan in the second half of 2020. The team has finalised development of the electronics and started regulatory approval procedures with STS in South Africa.
Pulsar is receiving DBN support to finalise product development, optimise the cost of production, develop and execute a product marketing plan, develop a product revenue model, and to assist in the creation and presentation of product packaging.

Global winner
In August 2020, Pulsar went on to win the Namibian Nations of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, a competition to bring together startups from 190 countries to compete on an international stage. Pulsar will represent Namibia in the finals held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia later this year. It is also seeking additional capitalization to bring the product to market.
Hasheela’s advice to innovators is to prioritize creating a team of individuals based on merits and competency in the task that they will be contributing to the project. An idea is great but means very little without the team to carry out the implementation, he says.
Hasheela concludes by thanking the Development Bank of Namibia and local partners, who through their early assistance have been able to support the development process of the device.

Similar News

 

Drive local, support local

22 hours ago | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

22 hours ago | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

For all your POS solutions

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Lighting up your life

2 days ago - 23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

3 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for Namibia

3 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

Another Air Namibia resignation

1 week ago - 17 September 2020 | Business

The national airline’s chief financial officer Werner Schuckmann has tendered his resignation with effect 30 September 2020.The process to recruit a substantive chief financial officer...

BOOST for start-ups

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Business

Three finalists have been selected to take part in the international BOOST UP start-up competition and online incubator.BOOST UP is aimed at supporting early stage...

Three-month deadline to register for ethanol imports

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

TAPping away O&L

3 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group officially welcomed four new participants to its Talent Attraction Programme (TAP). The participants for 2020 and their respective functions are:...

Latest News

Going green for CP

21 hours ago | Education

Paint the world green for Cerebral Palsy (CP) Awareness on 6 October!As part of this day, Dagbreek Special School will be selling green ribbons at...

DBN Innovation Award winner makes...

22 hours ago | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronics, is making strides with a DBN enterprise development and support package that...

Cultural heritage in the spotlight

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe annual Namibian Heritage Week currently taking place, is themed “Ombazu Ndjiritutumuna” or “Building Cultural Resilience – the new normal”.The theme deals...

Drive local, support local

22 hours ago | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

22 hours ago | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

PES and Tekken7 finals this...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these...

Informal residents tackle waste

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an estimated 61 tonnes of human faeces plus household trash dumped in Windhoek’s informal settlement open areas every day, the community on...

Take a breath at The...

1 day - 24 September 2020 | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

For all your POS solutions

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Load More