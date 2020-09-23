DBN settles its first bond

23 September 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia settled DBN20 – the first bond that it issued under its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange.
The bond matured on 4 September 2020. Settlement of the bond went smoothly and successfully. At maturity, it had 38 bondholders (37 Namibian entities and 1 foreign entity).
The issuance of DBN20 in September 2017 marked the first time that the bank formally approached Namibian capital markets to raise funding and deepen the capital market.
Since issuing DBN20, the bank issued another three bonds (DBN20A1, DBN20B and DBN23), raising N$500 million for lending to financially viable, environmental, and socially acceptable projects with developmental impact.
DBN20A1, DBN20B and DBN23 are the first and only amortizing bonds issued and listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange.
Since listing its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme in July 2017, the bank is currently the fourth largest issuer on the Namibian Stock Exchange outside of the Namibian government and the largest issuer in the SOEs category on the Namibian Stock Exchange.
The DBN has a long-term issuer default rating of BB and national scale rating of AAA by Fitch ratings. This rating is equal to the rating of the Government of the Republic of Namibia.

