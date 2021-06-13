De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank Cross Country

13 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s race at the 2021 Nedbank RR XC3 at Farm Waldorf in Windhoek.
De Lange won the seven-lap race in 01:14:39 to finish over seven minutes ahead of Xavier Papo (01:21:35) and Denzel de Koe in a time of 01:22:29.
Liebenberg won the women’s category over five laps in 01:08:24, finishing just over a minute ahead of compatriot Nicola Fester (1:09:26), while Namibia Nedbank XC national champion, Gabriela Raith, took third spot in 01:10:26.
The sub-veteran men’s category was won by Louis Prins, while Kolja von Wentzel finished second and Michael Falk completed the top three positions.
In the veteran men’s category, Hans du Toit was crowned winner, while Philip Steyn and Vernon Maresch finished second and third respectively.
In the marathon men’s event, Christopher du Plessis finished first ahead of Pierre Lambert and Marco Augustyn in third.
Christiane Beulker won the women’s marathon category, while Bianca Janse van Vuuren came second and Lena Dolle third.
The master men’s category was won by Greg Chase, while Stefan Bohlke and Stefan van Doorn came second and third respectively. – Nampa

