Decongestion hoped for at home affairs

13 July 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected]

The home affairs ministry has asked members of the public that only one person visits their offices when registering a death and that they should not come in groups.
The ministry’s executive director, Etienne Maritz, says as the death toll in the country increases due to Covid-19, the queues at their offices have also increased.
Yesterday the total number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Namibia surpassed the 2 000 mark.
“We have noted that often a group of people come to our offices to register a single death. At times we have received up to seven people registering one death. While we appreciate that moral support may be required for this type of registration, we caution that this is working against our plans to de-congest our offices during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Maritz.

Procedure
He said that all deaths are electronically notified by hospitals, both public and private, or police mortuaries as soon as they occur. This is done through the Electronic Death Notification System.
According to Maritz, after a death is notified, the family is given a note with the notification number and other relevant details. “This notification already links the death of a person to the relevant profile in the Population Register and this shortens the registration time substantially,” Maritz explained.
He said during death registration at a Civil Registration Office, the person registering the death should present the note from the hospital or police mortuary reflecting the electronic death notification number the original ID of the deceased and a copy of such which does not have to be certified.
If the original ID of the deceased is unavailable, an original sworn statement must be presented by the person registering the death declaring that the original ID of the deceased is unavailable and the reason why it is unavailable.
The person registering the death must also present their original ID and a copy of such ID and must also know the intended place of burial at the time of death registration.
“If the documents listed above are available and the intended place of burial is known, the registration will be straightforward. Therefore, one person should be able to register the death. The remaining family members must remain at home or in the car. We respectfully advise members of the public to entrust only one person who is in possession of an original ID card to register the death,” said Maritz.

Similar News

 

Khomas in need of more classrooms

1 week ago - 01 July 2021 | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Okahandja municipality fails to balance the books

4 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Government

Okahandja local authority councillors were bypassed when the municipality presided over transactions amounting to at least N$90 million in 2019, a direct contravention of the...

National documents: Only apply if urgent

1 month - 07 June 2021 | Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the public to delay application for national documents that are non-urgent to avoid visiting its office as the...

‘Stop with the tenders’ – Amupanda

1 month - 23 May 2021 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

Gobabis muni in the red

2 months ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

3 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at...

On death and taxes

3 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Local procurement pushed

3 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

Doing it for themselves

4 months ago - 09 March 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

CoW cuts electricity

4 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

Latest News

Unlocking the mining industry’s potential

13th of July 15:55 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaNamibia is a renowned and significant mining jurisdiction – home, amongst others, to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits and is...

Belgian donation for frontline workers

2 hours ago | Social Issues

Belgium has joined a number of EU member states supporting Namibia’s fight against Covid-19, by donating 125 600 FFP2/N95 facemasks to Namibia.The donation was received...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

3 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Privateer orders 700 oxygen concentrators...

4 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoeker with knowledge of the medical equipment industry’s offer to help people import oxygen concentrators at cost because some local distributors’ profits...

More Sinopharm on the way...

4 hours ago | Health

The director of health for the Khomas region, Tomas Ukola, said 150 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive in Namibia by the...

Families torn apart

4 hours ago | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Boost for PMTCT in prisons

1 day - 12 July 2021 | Social Issues

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) donated medical equipment and supplies to the Windhoek Female Correctional Facility aimed to assist women and...

Bus fares take a hike

1 day - 12 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced increases in its municipal bus fares as from today (12 July). Fares have increased from N$7 to N$7.50 per...

Tertiary institutions increase admission points...

1 day - 12 July 2021 | Education

Grade 12 candidates who wish to further their studies at the University of Namibia (UNAM) will as from the 2022 academic year, have to obtain...

Load More