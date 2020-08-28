Decongestion plan for WHK in the pipeline

Many strategies to mitigate Covid spread

The Oponganda (pictured here) and Pionierspark cemeteries have been designated for Covid-19 burials in the region. Photo Namibian Sun

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes the identification of densely populated informal settlements and numbers of affected people for possible relocation, Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said during a media briefing at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek yesterday.

She said that due to the increasing number of positive cases in Khomas, the response team has come up with additional measures to suppress the further spread of the pandemic. Relocating some people from informal settlements is one of the options that the team have identified.

She said the region is in constant consultation with relevant institutions and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to identify the availability of Mass Housing Project houses in the region for the purpose of accommodating some residents of informal settlements.

“The region has also established five permanent roadblocks and checkpoints to enforce the curfew, and general patrols continue to deliver the expected services. As a result, some illegal routes to escape the roadblocks for exit and entry have been successfully detected and aimless movement in suburbs was minimised,” said McLeod-Katjirua.

She added that the regional leadership will conduct unannounced observation visits at selected hotspots in the region on a weekly basis, which is part of the continuous evaluation, monitoring and supervision process to measure the progress and effectiveness of the response activities.

“The Oponganda and Pionierspark cemeteries have been designated for Covid-19 burials in the region. The regional council in collaboration with Office of the Prime Minister, sponsors, donors and social partners will continue to distribute food parcels to all identified and registered needy persons, as well as any identified emergency situation in the 10 constituencies,” she said.

She added that the regional council and the CoW will also continue prioritising the supply of water to residents for better infection control. – Nampa

