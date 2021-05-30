Deputy mayor urges woman to rise up

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases.

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said that women should rise up and defend themselves against any form of abuse.

Hanases made these remarks while addressing her fellow councillors during the city’s fifth Ordinary Council meeting.

She said women should start raising themselves up, nurturing children with solid values and actively participating in the local and international arenas, be it in business, education, politics, science, engineering, medical, legal fraternities or vocational trades, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

“We are the hope, salvation and mothers of our nation. The prevailing scourge of gender-based violence and abuse of children is unacceptable and whilst we look to lawmakers and enforcers, what are we as a collective doing to defend ourselves and teach our children right from wrong?” Hanases wanted to know.

She said women use unnecessary energy on pulling each other down, competing against one another and deriving pleasure from others’ misery. Therefore, they should change that narrative and go forward because none of them is leaving earth alive one day.

She challenged every woman in Namibia and Africa to start the inner work of self-reflection, meditation with “God and honesty”.



Looking to the future

She said women have the opportunity now to set the blueprint for a brighter, happier, safer future for their kids and leave behind a legacy from which future generations can benefit and improve and carry forth into the next millennium.

Women, she continued, should acknowledge that together they are stronger while encouraging them to remain resolute towards fighting injustices of all kinds and treating each other as human beings with rights to freedom, food, shelter, dignity, right of association, freedom of speech and survivors of the prevailing pandemic.

Hanases told Nampa her comments were prompted by various issues around the country like gender-based violence, which in most cases involve alcohol abuse. “It’s about time Namibian women start participating in social issues that will move them forward and not just negative things all the time,” she said. – Nampa

