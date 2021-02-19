Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

19 February 2021 | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s coastal and central areas, NamWater chief executive Abraham Nehemia said.
Highlighting to the media the outcome of a desalination workshop, Nehemia said that a plan for the proposed desalination plant, which would use a mixture of grid and solar power, will produce an overall capacity of 36.6 million cubic metres per annum.
Nehemia revealed that during the workshop, a consultant proposed a public-private partnership financial model between NamWater, local authorities and the uranium mines for implementation, stressing that working together for the realisation of the plant will be cheaper and will eliminate further delays.
“Water demand is growing drastically and we have to do everything possible to meet the demands. We cannot have mines not operating due to lack of water, we would be doing ourselves as a country a disservice,” he stressed.
Nehemia indicated that based on the benchmarking to the existing Orano plant, a new desalination plant was preferred over the upgrading of the current plant, adding that a feasibility study is being done through the financial assistance of the German government to the tune of N$19.5 million. – Nampa

Similar News

 

City admits that waiting list for land is vulnerable

1 week ago - 16 February 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek’s land application waiting list is vulnerable and can be tampered with, the City’s strategic executive for housing, property management and human...

Title deeds planned for Epako residents

1 week ago - 14 February 2021 | Infrastructure

The Gobabis Municipality is looking to issue land title deeds to about 800 residents in the Freedom Square informal settlement in Epako, mayor Elvire Theron...

Overhaul for local airports

1 week ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Road works ahead

2 weeks ago - 07 February 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that road works for the construction of a slipway to the Truck Port in the capital's southern suburbs, would commence...

Nam boasts best roads again

4 weeks ago - 25 January 2021 | Infrastructure

For the fifth consecutive year, Namibia retained its position of having the best roads in Africa.According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Competitive Report...

Brush and broom factory planned for Windhoek

1 month - 18 January 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

City takes a look at flood-prone areas

1 month - 11 January 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda and members of the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) disaster risk management division on Saturday assessed flood-prone areas in informal settlements in...

Charcoal facility planned for Witvlei

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is planning a charcoal and briquette storage, processing and packaging facility atWitvlei.According to a non-technical summary (NTS) document, the project is...

Regional council completes most water projects

3 months ago - 17 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays. According to a...

New development planned south of Windhoek

3 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

Latest News

Boost for Hep E

3 hours ago | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s...

Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

5 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has...

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

5 hours ago | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

Good news for first-time home...

5 hours ago | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

Non-teaching posts frozen

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Access to courts enhanced

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab tabled the Magistrates’ Courts Amendment Bill in a bid to, among others, increase the monetary jurisdictions of magistrate’s courts last weekDausab...

Tura Magic steps up their...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre...

Retire comfortably

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ignatius ManyandoWhen you reach 60 the last thing you want to worry about is your retirement. However, to have a restful, secure and...

Load More