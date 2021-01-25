Desert Classic winners head to Sun City

Heading to South Africa is Nedbank Desert Classic winner Lester Hess, pictured here with event coordinator, Dan Zwiebel. Photo contributed

The Nedbank Desert Classic that took place at the Rossmund Golf Course late last year, attracted a full field of players that participated in the two-day event, with Lester Hess and Danville Strauss being crowned winners.

The two man team finished on a score of 94 points – a first in Nedbank Desert Classic history – and they walked away with a Nedbank Golf Challenge Experience to Sun City, South Africa, slated for later this year. The event is one of the biggest on the international calendar of professional golfing tournaments.

Borris Erasmus and Grant Mather took second spot, finishing on 92 points ahead of Gustav Fransman and Neil Swart who finished on 91 points.

Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Martha Murorua and seasoned golfer Joe Nawanga also participated at the Desert Classic.

The annual two-day golf event was again co-sponsored by Bachmus Oil & Fuel Supplies. Namibia Breweries Limited and Checkers were the supporting sponsors.

