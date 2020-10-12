Desert Dash on a roll

Pictured FLTR are Wecke & Voigts (SuperSpar) chief financial officer Greg Chase; Indongo Toyota dealer principal Willie Verdoes; Nedbank Namibia managing director Martha Murorua; chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission Simataa Mwiya; sport minister Agnes Tjongarero; Bokomo Namibia chief commercial officer Gielie van Zyl; and organiser co-owner of Leema Event, Leander Borg. Photo contributed

The 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash was officially launched this afternoon in Windhoek.

Known as the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the world, the Nedbank Desert Dash covers 373km on a mainly gravel road between Windhoek and Swakopmund, which must be completed within 24 hours.

This year the event kicks off on Friday, 11 December at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and ends on Saturday, 12 December at the Platz am Meer Shopping Mall in Swakopmund.

Speaking at the launch, Nedbank Namibia managing director, Martha Murorua emphasised the challenges to make any accurate predictions with organising the Nedbank Desert Dash this year, due to Covid-19.

“We could not say for a few weeks with absolute certainty that we will even have a 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash, however this afternoon, we are able to share some race updates with you. Initially, we did not have certainty that the race will attract its usual numbers, but I can now share that we will have over a thousand cyclists once more,” Murorua stated.

The final submissions of rider details were completed last week with just over 1 000 people entering for the race. This includes 212 solo cyclists, of whom 18 are female; 126 two-person teams; and 134 four-person teams. Of the total number of entries 35% are international riders.

Murorua thanked the municipalities of Windhoek and Swakopmund for their ongoing support of the Nedbank Desert Dash. “Their hospitality has been exceptional over the years, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the mayors, councillors and management teams for their support. The traffic officials, particularly, always go out of their way to ensure safe passage for the participants,” she said.

Other sponsors are Indongo Toyota, SuperSpar and Bokomo.

