DHL, SOS Children’s Villages empower the youth

DHL and SOS Children's Village signed an agreement to assist young residents in crafting their future. Photo contributed

An agreement aimed at teaching young people in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Namibia on how to prepare for life after school by way of drafting professional Curriculum Vitae and preparation for interviews with potential employers, was signed with DHL Namibia earlier this week.

This is a global programme affording young people who are raised in the care of SOS Children’s Villages an opportunity to experience what multinational companies recruitment criteria terms are for talent and skills.

In addition, the programme which forms part of the DHL Corporate Social Responsibility, includings giving one candidate the opportunity to get real working experience from a multinational organisation through an internship.

A number of candidates have been made available through SOS Children’s Villages Namibia who then go through the interview process with various managers at DHL Namibia. The selected candidate selected will spend 12 months as an intern, where they will be exposed to all the business functions within DHL. Upon completion, the intern may decide if they wish to apply for a role within the company or leave.

The programme is monitored by both DHL and SOS Children’s Villages at a regional level to ensure compliance with the desired outcome.

Managing Director for DHL Express Namibia Dirk van Doorn expressed his delight to partner with SOS Children’s Villages Namibia and to give youngsters an opportunity to understand and learn about supply chain management. “We know that youngsters will make the most of this opportunity. It has been a pleasure to work with the team from SOS Children’s Villages Namibia.”

From SOS Children’s Villages’ side, Senait Gebregziabher Bayessa, said the programme was a first in the supply chain industry and partnering with DHL Namibia was a milestone. “This helps to ensure that young adults have the best possible chance of succeeding in life after school.”

