DHPS alumni support talented youth

04 June 2020 | Education

The graduation ball for the grade 12s is a very special annual event, not only for the graduates, but also for the parents involved and the organisation committee.
Last year, this team – like their predecessors in previous years – put together an unforgettable event and hosted a well-deserved farewell for the class of 2019 of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).
The finances were managed in a very sustainable way and finally the question arose what to do with the remaining budget. Soon, everyone agreed on a donation to the DHPS Alumni Association (ASV) with the aim of setting up a fund for talented learners. This fund is intended to enable particularly gifted DHPS learners to participate in development programmes, courses, workshops and all kinds of youth development programmes, whether in sport, music, natural sciences or arts.
The handover of N$5 000 by the grade 12 committee to the ASV took place on Monday, 1 June 2020. Some of the school’s Abitur and NSSC graduates, who could not yet leave Namibia to start their studies abroad due to the corona pandemic, represented the grade 12 committee and proudly handed over the donation to board member Carola Risser.
"The ASV would like to thank the 2019 graduates for the trust they have placed in us to manage the generous donation to give talented learners at our school the opportunity to participate in courses, educational excursions and workshops in their respective fields of interest," Risser said. "We look forward to working closely with the DHPS to identify suitable and particularly talented learners for these support programmes and to offer them great opportunities in the future".

