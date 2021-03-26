DHPS celebrates Cultural Day

State of the arts

DHPS’s Cultural Day dealt with Namibian identity in the arts. Pictured FLTR are Lize Ehlers, Erika von Wietersheim, Tuli Phoenix, DHPS Principal Kristin Eichholz, Ellen Namhila and DHPS Teacher Sylvia Schlettwein. Photo contributed

Windhoek • Sylvia Schlettwein

Visitors – finally!

After a year of no events due to Corona, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) could finally welcome special guests again for its Cultural Day on 19 March 2021.

Shortly after International Women’s Day and just before Independence Day, four strong Namibian women from arts and culture visited this German School Abroad to discuss “Namibian identity in the arts” with the grade 10 learners.

Authors Erika von Wietersheim and Ellen Namhila, musician Lize Ehlers and artist Tuli Mekondjo, spoke to each other and the learners about how Namibia’s cultural and linguistic diversity has formed and still forms their personal and artistic identity, how this sometimes fragmented identity may not always be easy to grasp, but is nevertheless a gift, how we should never cease to share this diversity with each other and the world.

Able moderators Iris and Ines Fischer, Dean Tuneeko, Joshua Beukes and Jilian Gong, all grade 10 pupils, guided the audience and panellists through the conversation with charm and enthusiasm.

The audience was moved as Ellen Namhila narrated how she could not find records about the history of black Namibians when she started to work at the National Archives of Namibia shortly after Independence, followed by spontaneous applause when she explained how this inspired her to start writing down the stories of Namibian women.

Laughter bubbled when Lize Ehlers admited to sweetly greeting her German husband with “Guten Morgen, Schatz” for breakfast, while she prefers a hearty Afrikaans “Kom hierso!” to summon her children, just as Afrikaans is generally the language of her heart and passion, including singing.

When she actually began to sing, the audience were at her feet – “masses” relative because a division of the grade 10s into two groups and the division of the artists’ panel into two “shifts” to ensure a Corona-compatible number of 50 participants per event. But the applause was definitely worthy of a full house.

Murmurs of agreement and shining eyes came as Tuli Mekondjo proclaimed that now is the time for young black women in the world of arts; she herself is a good example. One could almost see flying fingers, as Erika von Wietersheim called on all aspiring young writers to start writing down today the things that move them, but also those that make up their everyday life. Perhaps one day these writings will be turned into a book, which, like her own “Good morning Namibia”, will enrich our Namibian story by a unique yet unifying perspective.

