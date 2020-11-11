DHPS Corona Fund supports school community

11 November 2020 | Education

The corona pandemic has caused much chaos in the country, especially in economic terms.
As a result, when the pandemic first hit Namibia, the Deutsche Höhre Privatschule (DHPS) launched a Corona Fund for all departments and class levels in addition to general school fee reductions.
Parents, staff, teachers and volunteers can either use the discount granted to them or make a donation to the fund to provide additional financial support to particularly needy families of the DHPS school community or families severely affected by the crisis.
“Like many of us, I am touched by the difficult situations in which many families find themselves at our school,” says Sylvia Schlettwein, Chairlady of the DHPS Teachers' Representative Committee. “The thought that I can ease a family's worries about school fees a bit, makes me feel a little less helpless. Solidarity makes us strong, that's the way it is.”
Mutual trust, cooperation and cohesion are more important than ever now. The DHPS would therefore like to thank the friends, parents and supporters, members of the staff, school management and school board, who were prepared to support the DHPS Corona fund financially - whether by waiving discounts or part of their salary, or by voluntary contributions.

