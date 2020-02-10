DHPS gearing up for Expo and Summer Festival

10 February 2020 | Education

At the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital, preparations for their Expo and Summer Festival on Saturday, 29 February 2020 are in full swing, with everyone involved in the planning, rehearsing, concept drafting, designing, organising and setting up:
For the first time, the DHPS Expo, formerly known as the “Open Day”, will be presented in a new format. In addition to exciting experiments in the science department, insights into the learner's arts exhibitions and sporting accents in judo, this year, the entire school life and learning will be in the foreground from 09:00 to 12:00.
“We want to offer visitors the opportunity to really get to know our school with everything involved in it,” says Conni Hecht, the head of the DHPS primary section and member of the organisation committee.
Within the expo setting, the school community and external interested parties can explore the departments, areas of priority and subjects. The brass and choir classes, which is a unique teaching model in southern Africa, will also be there and provide the musical setting for this multi-faceted morning.
There will be something for each age group, whether it is a taster session with lots of information on the primary section, language promotion through soccer, career advice, the opportunities offered by the German International Abitur and the Cambridge certificates, contacts with alumni and musical highlights - the DHPS Expo 2020 is definitely worth a visit - and of course refreshments will also be available.
From 10:00 to 15:00 the whole family can celebrate, play and have fun at the DHPS Summer Festival. Organised by the DHPS kindergarten, pre-school, boarding school and the Child & Youth Centre, this event offers various game stalls, culinary treats and activities. Can throwing, an obstacle course, a jumping castle and popcorn – an entertaining, action-packed day awaits big and small guests on the premises of the kindergarten, pre-school and boarding school.
Don’t miss out!

