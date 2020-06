DHPS hosts virtual Big Walk

Even if school life looks a bit different at the moment, the Deutsche Höhre Privatschule (DHPS)wants to celebrate together, have fun and do something for a good cause.That is why the school is looking forward to hosting a virtual celebration of their annual Big Walk onSaturday, 27 June 2020 from 7:30 - 12:00.So, how will it work?Whether individually, as a family, with colleagues or friends, the school looks forward to moving,dancing, cycling, walking, jogging, swimming, jumping and having fun together. Everyone choosesthe type of exercise they enjoys most. Send your photos, videos or fitness tracker screen shotsduring the virtual Big Walk to [email protected] or to the DHPS Facebook or Instagramaccount, and challenge your friends, colleagues, former teachers or neighbours.The good news is that there is no admission fee, however donations are encouraged. Thesedonations go to the DHPS-Corona Fund, which supports families of our school communityparticularly affected by the crisis. While there is no minimum contribution, every cent counts.Everyone is welcome to participate in the virtual Big Walk. For more information, contact