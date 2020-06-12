DHPS hosts virtual Big Walk
12 June 2020 | Education
wants to celebrate together, have fun and do something for a good cause.
That is why the school is looking forward to hosting a virtual celebration of their annual Big Walk on
Saturday, 27 June 2020 from 7:30 - 12:00.
So, how will it work?
Whether individually, as a family, with colleagues or friends, the school looks forward to moving,
dancing, cycling, walking, jogging, swimming, jumping and having fun together. Everyone chooses
the type of exercise they enjoys most. Send your photos, videos or fitness tracker screen shots
during the virtual Big Walk to [email protected] or to the DHPS Facebook or Instagram
account, and challenge your friends, colleagues, former teachers or neighbours.
The good news is that there is no admission fee, however donations are encouraged. These
donations go to the DHPS-Corona Fund, which supports families of our school community
particularly affected by the crisis. While there is no minimum contribution, every cent counts.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the virtual Big Walk. For more information, contact
[email protected]