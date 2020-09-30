DHPS hosts virtual Careers Day

30 September 2020 | Education

What can I study where, which occupations are right for me and how exactly does vocational training work?
Study and career guidance is becoming more important for learners: The world is (mostly) open to them and the opportunities to shape their future are more diverse than ever.
This is why the study and career guidance section of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) offers an annual Careers Day for its grade 9 to 12 learners, where the young people can find out about worldwide study and training opportunities in lectures, workshops and in direct exchange with experts from the respective occupational fields.
This event also had to be staged in a new setting this year due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19.
Within the scope of virtual impulse lectures in the "Google Classroom", experts from air navigation services, the pharmaceutical or medical field, goldsmithing, finance, tourism, photography and many more, provided exciting insights into their professional and career fields.
Starting on 24 September, grade 9 to 12 learners, for whom participation in the event was compulsory despite the slightly different organisation, could watch the topic-specific film presentations over a period of 24 hours and gain exciting and hopefully relevant insights into possible career fields.
"The videos were really cool, and the extended timeframe allowed us to gain insights into more areas than if we had attended the workshops of the ‘normal’ Careers Day. But, of course, the interactive part was missing. Having the opportunity to ask questions in direct exchange is important," were the voices of a grade 10 class of the DHPS.
The DHPS thanks all the experts and speakers who agreed to help shape the DHPS Careers Day this year under these challenges. Further information and the short video teasers can be viewed on the DHPS website (www.dhps-windhoek.de) and under DHPS Windhoek on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

