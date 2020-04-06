DHPS sundial up and 'running'

06 April 2020 | Education

Last year, an idea by the grade 12 physics class of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) quickly developed into a project: After several calculations and much planing and puzzling, a sundial designed by DHPS and NSSC graduates and their teachers was finally commissioned, which now adorns the school grounds of the DHPS.
However, the construction of this equatorial sundial was by no means easy. Since the Namibian latitudes have a very steep sun elevation, no other sundials - such as vertical, wall-mounted alternatives or horizontal, ground-mounted sundials - were possible.
The ceremonial inauguration of the alumni monument with all participants and supporters should have taken place at the end of March, but was cancelled for the time being due to school closure and the lockdown to combat the corona pandemic.
“Of course we were disappointed that we were not able to officially inaugurate the sundial, but we are very happy that it is now up and ‘running’,” said Florian Fechter, who graduated from the DHPS in 2019 with the German International Abitur.
“We chose the slogan [The sun appears to be leaning, or rising from the other direction; because each of us sees things in his own perception] because it compares the course of the sun with the diversity of our class. There were many different characters and talents with different views and opinions among the school leavers in 2019 who also had a wide range of future plans. So, let's see what becomes of it for everyone,” Fechter said.
“The sundial should definitely be a sign of recognition and a thank you to our school and the entire school community for everything they have given us along the way.”
In the long term it will enrich the lives of the school community and especially learners and teachers of the geography and physics courses, who will be dealing frequently with the art monument in the future.
The 2019 graduates thank the school management, the janitorial department, the grade 12 ball committee, their physics teacher Mr Temmen, class teachers and Mr Redecker from Nirosta for his commitment and work on this challenging project.

Similar News

 

Education: Distance learning on the cards

19 hours ago | Education

Learners will not attend school physically when schools reopen for the second term on 20 April, but will receive educational materials at home as part...

Hoe beveg mierkolonies epidemies?

19 hours ago | Education

Stellenbosch • David PhairSoos Covid-19-pandemie se impak wêreldwyd bekend word, word ons gedwing tot die besef dat ons moderne manier van lewe bydra tot die...

Ou brood kry nuwe lewe as alkohol-basis reiniger

6 days ago - 31 March 2020 | Education

Met die regte toerusting, breinkrag en ’n paar brode, kan mens in krisistye plan maak.Só blyk dit uit die voorbeeld van voedselwetenskaplikes aan die Universiteit...

Surviving homeschool-parenting

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Education

The world is reeling and the lockdown announcement has left most people feeling overwhelmed, helpless and a little frightened. Everyone is trying to cope with...

Mid-term break extended

1 week ago - 25 March 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

A whole new e-reading world thanks to app

2 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Education

Come Saturday (21 March), a world of books will be available via app, thanks to a sponsorship valued at U$1 million by the Foundation for...

NUST debuts DTVET

2 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Education

The Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET), formerly known as the Department of Education and Languages at the Namibia University of Science...

State of emergency explained

2 weeks ago - 18 March 2020 | Education

In light of the World Health Organisation’s designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the president declared a state of (public health) emergency in Namibia...

NUST, Unam, IUM delay graduations

3 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Education

Local institutions of higher learning have suspended graduation ceremonies following an announcement by President Hage Geingob that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to...

Students receive assistance through integrated learning

3 weeks ago - 13 March 2020 | Education

A Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) commits to create internship opportunities for students and...

Latest News

Pre-emptive arrests save animal lives...

7th of April 10:59 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first annual report for Combatting Wildlife Crime in Namibia 2019 shows an increased numbers of pre-emptive arrests relating to rhino horn, meaning...

Alibaba’s Jack Ma seeks Africa’s...

8 minutes ago | Business

The Jack Ma Foundation officially launched the second edition of the “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) competition, with applications now open to African entrepreneurs from every...

Micro lender gets on board

25 minutes ago | Banking

Letshego Namibia announced that is offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a 3-month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.Customers can...

Kos in 'n japtrap

37 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Dié is ’n resep wat uitgekrap word as jy die dag effens lui is vir kosmaak. Bedank foodloversrecipes.com vir dié een. Dit verg baie min...

Business unusual

52 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Nuno PereiraDid you wake up determined that “today is the day” you will complete that one thing you have been postponing for some...

Social distancing not an option...

1 hour ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] home and washing your hands frequently is a privilege many Namibians confined to informal settlements cannot afford amidst lack of indoor plumbing,...

NAMFISA watching medical funds

2 hours ago | Health

Medical aid funds may not restrict members' use of benefits in relation with the diagnosing and treating of Covid-19, manager of corporate communications at the...

Soul food

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Thomas has been in the food industry for almost 20 years. While he was born in France and although he has been...

SA to make own ventilators

19 hours ago | Health

Denel’s ventilator production project, which is to produce ventilators to help the South Africa’s health services cope with the expected flood of Covid-19 patients, is...

Load More