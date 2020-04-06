DHPS sundial up and 'running'

Last year, an idea by the grade 12 physics class of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) quickly developed into a project: After several calculations and much planing and puzzling, a sundial designed by DHPS and NSSC graduates and their teachers was finally commissioned, which now adorns the school grounds of the DHPS.

However, the construction of this equatorial sundial was by no means easy. Since the Namibian latitudes have a very steep sun elevation, no other sundials - such as vertical, wall-mounted alternatives or horizontal, ground-mounted sundials - were possible.

The ceremonial inauguration of the alumni monument with all participants and supporters should have taken place at the end of March, but was cancelled for the time being due to school closure and the lockdown to combat the corona pandemic.

“Of course we were disappointed that we were not able to officially inaugurate the sundial, but we are very happy that it is now up and ‘running’,” said Florian Fechter, who graduated from the DHPS in 2019 with the German International Abitur.

“We chose the slogan [The sun appears to be leaning, or rising from the other direction; because each of us sees things in his own perception] because it compares the course of the sun with the diversity of our class. There were many different characters and talents with different views and opinions among the school leavers in 2019 who also had a wide range of future plans. So, let's see what becomes of it for everyone,” Fechter said.

“The sundial should definitely be a sign of recognition and a thank you to our school and the entire school community for everything they have given us along the way.”

In the long term it will enrich the lives of the school community and especially learners and teachers of the geography and physics courses, who will be dealing frequently with the art monument in the future.

The 2019 graduates thank the school management, the janitorial department, the grade 12 ball committee, their physics teacher Mr Temmen, class teachers and Mr Redecker from Nirosta for his commitment and work on this challenging project.

