DHPS’s Silke attends Global Space School

24 August 2020 | Education

Every year learners between 16 and 18 from all around the world meet at the NASA Johnson Space Centre in Houston for their annual United Space School. This NASA funded project is organised and coordinated by the Foundation for International Space Education (FISE) to develop the young generation’s interest in outer space.
So far, more than 800 young people from 25 countries have attended the programme and were granted this privilege, since attendance is by invitation only.
Silke Redecker, a grade 12 learner at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), was one of the privileged participants in 2020 who got the opportunity to represent Namibia at this year’s Global Space School, at the same time as her written Abitur exams.
Unfortunately, even the Global Space School Programme was different this year due to the corona pandemic. Instead of the scheduled two-week stay in Houston, the participants attended daily meetings via Zoom, watched YouTube streams and took part in virtual presentations.
The teams’ final presentations for the FISE board of directors and the daily exchange sessions were very time-consuming but worth the effort Silke says.
“For me, it was definitely worthwhile to participate in this programme, even during my Abitur exams. I learned an incredible amount, not only about the space industry, but also about other people and cultures. I found out that you can also be a team player through Zoom and that you can really connect with people in this way. I am also sure that I would like to work in the space industry one day.
“It was a long process [leading] up to those two weeks, for which I had to give up a lot, but I learned just as much. It took a lot of hard work and self-discipline. But it was worth it,” Silke says.
DHPS is extremely proud of Silke and the unique opportunity she seized.

Similar News

 

Education ministry seeks your input

5 days ago - 20 August 2020 | Education

The ministry of education has called on stakeholders to participate in a survey aimed at soliciting input on teaching and learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic...

Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

1 week ago - 13 August 2020 | Education

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of...

Computers for Olaf Palme PS

2 weeks ago - 10 August 2020 | Education

The Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung’s media project, Fesmedia Africa, handed over four computers to the Olaf Palme Primary School in Goreangab in the capital last week.Fesmedia Africa...

Two new classroom blocks for A.I Steenkamp

2 weeks ago - 07 August 2020 | Education

The A.I Steenkamp Primary School in the capital received two classroom blocks worth N$1.1 million consisting of five new pre-primary classrooms and a storeroom from...

Schools’ readiness assessed online

3 weeks ago - 29 July 2020 | Education

The ministry of education is undertaking an online assessment in all 14 regions to determine if schools are prepared to resume with face-to-face classes for...

Keeping girls at school

4 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Education

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which...

Thousands more classrooms needed countrywide

1 month - 24 July 2020 | Education

Under the “new normal”, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) is challenged with lack of classrooms and dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities, minister...

Kit support for WHS netball

1 month - 24 July 2020 | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes...

Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

1 month - 17 July 2020 | Education

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300. Speaking at...

Change thinking on TVET

1 month - 17 July 2020 | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition...

Latest News

Local rates for local travellers

25th of August 11:40 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts said that it will introduce new domestic rates for its resorts that will be valid until 30 June next year.The company said...

Peaceful dreams

25th of August 11:29 | Life Style

The countless sleep monitoring and wind down apps currently available paint a worrying picture of the health of our sleeping habits. With our high-powered lifestyles,...

Lockdown measures divide Namibia

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and alarming are adjectives deputy health minister Esther Utjiua Muinjangue used to characterise the current infection rate in Namibia, adding that the...

DHPS’s Silke attends Global Space...

22 hours ago | Education

Every year learners between 16 and 18 from all around the world meet at the NASA Johnson Space Centre in Houston for their annual United...

GIPF celebrates female trailblazer

22 hours ago | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that one of their own is now a Certified Internal Auditor – a globally recognised designation by the...

Covid hits informal settlements

1 day - 24 August 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] as the spread of Hepatitis-E cases shows signs of abating, residents of Windhoek’s informal settlements are facing a new and potentially more...

Road crashes decline dramatically

3 days ago - 21 August 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia’s road crashes, injuries and deaths have experienced a dramatic decline compared to the same period over the previous...

‘Everyone loses’

3 days ago - 21 August 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] is considered to be the beginning of Namibia’s high tourism season. While there was an average bed occupancy of almost 60% in...

Buy socks, pay for a...

4 days ago - 21 August 2020 | Society

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.The bank’s...

Load More