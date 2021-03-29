Diamond Arrow for Engen Namibia

29 March 2021 | Business

Engen Namibia received a Diamond Arrow Award, at the annual Professional Management Review (PMR) awards ceremony which was held in the capital recently. The brand was recognised as the “the most admired petroleum/diesel brand in Namibia”. Managing director of Engen in Namibia, Christian Li, says the award recognises the hard work, dedication and commitment of his team and business partners together with the support of their valued customers and stakeholders. “We are extremely proud to share this award and would like to thank you for your continued support.” Receiving the award (FLTR) are Engen Namibia’s Agnetha Mouton, Christian Li and Kim Wentworth.

