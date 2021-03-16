Diamond PMR award for Letshego

Pictured with the award are Jacques Bock, Talishi Werner, Ester Kali, Marvin Katire and Barend Kruger. Photo contributed

Letshego Bank Namibia received a Diamond PMR award as leading Micro Financial Service Provider in Namibia at a recent ceremony in Windhoek.

The PMR Africa awards are considered the “Corporate Oscars” in Namibia. It has been in existence for thirty years, acknowledging contributions, initiatives, strategies, efforts, and hard work of corporates in Namibia.

The awards are aimed at, amongst others, enhancing excellence, setting a benchmark in the industry, and acknowledging the contributions of businesses and employees.

Commenting on the award, Letshego Bank CEO Ester Kali expressed her gratitude, saying, “We are absolutely delighted to be recognized by the Namibian business community as the Micro Financial Service Provider in our industry.”

She added that the Letshego board, management and staff are humbled to have received the award. “This achievement is testimony to the great steps that we have made as a bank. We would like to thank our stakeholders for the positive feedback and congratulatory messages on the work we perform to grow our portfolio in a balanced and responsible manner. This encourages us to continue our hunt to grow our portfolio responsibly with our customer journey digitization efforts that are underway,” Kali said.

Letshego has been awarded the Diamond PMR since 2017 and it continues to lead the Micro Financial Service industry.

