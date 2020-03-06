Diergaardt returns to national rugby

06 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) officially announced the reappointment of Johan Diergaardt as the substantive National Rugby team coach until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, beating three other shortlisted candidates, Wilber Kraak and Jonathan Mokoena from South Africa as well as Antonio Aguilar from Portugal, to the position.
Speaking at the media conference in Windhoek yesterday, NRU president Corrie Mensah said Diergaardt was appointed following an in-depth assessment and presentations by the four shortlisted candidates. “It was a tough and close race. The interviewing panel had a structured method to ensure relevance, transparency and consistency in evaluating candidates to make sure that they met basic job requirements.”
Mensah said Diergaardt had upgraded himself in terms of coaching by attending a number of courses in South Africa and had gained experience in the process, hence the decision by the NRU Board’s decision to approve his reappointment.
Mensah was, however, coy to reveal what the new coaches’ mandate was, saying they first have to discuss that with him. “We still have to discuss his mandate and key performance areas. For now, it is a matter between the union and him. He will be afforded an opportunity to bring in his own technical team. If he requests for specialised services, we will avail that depending on our abilities to do so.”
Diergaardt coached Namibia during the period leading to the 2011 World Cup.
The NRU President said Diergaardt will have his salary taken care of by the union, compared to his predecessor, Phil Davis, who was remunerated by World Rugby.
The position of head coach for the national team fell vacant after Davis quit the post at the conclusion of the 2019 Rugby World Cup held in Japan.
Until recently, Diergaardt was coach of the University of Namibia's Rugby team, which he led to four consecutive titles.

Other moves
At the same event, the NRU announced Jood Opperman as the head coach of the Namibian U/20 team, while David Philander will take charge of the National Sevens team. Irwin Newman retained his position as national team manager, while Desire Coetzee was named the U/20's manager and Jacky Hussellman the manager for the Sevens National team. – Nampa

