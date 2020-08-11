Diesel temporarily halts bus service

11 August 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]
The City of Windhoek (CoW) admitted that a lack of diesel disrupted a number of bus routes last week.
When contacted on Thursday, municipal spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said that the City had experienced a delay in the delivery of diesel.
She said that although certain buses were still on the road that day, she said, the diesel issue had caused “minimal disruption” – with “minimal disruption” meaning some buses were not on the road on Thursday morning.
According to her, she is not aware of any payment dispute that may have led to the delay. “I am not aware of any dispute, but I will find out.” However, she did not respond to inquiries about the reason for the delay.
Despite several undertakings to indicate exactly how many CoW buses were available and how many routes were affected by the interruption, Amutenya still had not provided further information.
By Monday morning she said the diesel issues are a thing of the past and that all bus routes had resumed on Friday afternoon.

