Different, but just as exciting!

DHPS welcomes 2021 first-graders

Class mates Sylvia Kotrschal and Mathilda Höfs get to know each other a little better. Photo contributed

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).

With an entirely different programme under the corona distance and hygiene regulations, yet with the same excitement and bulging Zuckertüten (school cones), the first graders started their school career one class at a time on 25 January 2021.

The teachers welcomed the little stars of the day by immediately taking them to their classrooms at the Kreutzberger building. There, the DHPS choir gave them a virtual welcome with the school anthem, members of the Stadtmission passed on their blessing to the youngest learners, and the teachers allowed the newcomers a glimpse into the school activities and everyday school life.

DHPS Principal Kristin Eichholz and Head of the Primary Section Ms Conni Hecht, welcomed the equally excited parents at the DHPS auditorium.

A highlight for the first graders and their parents was the welcome video compiled by grade 2 learners: “Jule” the butterfly guided them through the classroom - a colourful journey filled with laughter, maths, reading and learning.

The school thanks their second graders and teachers for their dedication and preparations to organise the traditional introductory programme for the first graders in a different, but just as exciting way under the new circumstances.

