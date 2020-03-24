Digital banking in the comfort of your home

24 March 2020 | Banking

As Namibians and the international community continue to intensify efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, FNB says it is committed to help its customers stay healthy by banking safely and conveniently.
“Digital banking has always been and remains a core strategic pillar for the bank, both from an enablement and convenience perspective, and now more so since the outbreak of Covid-19”, says Elzita Beukes, FNB Communication Manager. “Over the last year for example, the highest number of customers migrated to the FNB Banking App, Online Banking and Cellphone banking for their day-to-day banking.”
Customers are encouraged to make use of FNB’s wide range of digital banking opportunities available via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking - USSD options, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs and cash at preferred retailers.
“Digital transactions should be considered for health reasons and for the cost saving this delivers to customers,” Beukes adds. “In light of social distancing and with our customers’ health and safety as a priority, we have increased the frequency of cleaning our premises and ensure that where relevant, all our respective environments undergo deep-cleaning, including regular ATM/ADT cleaning.
“As of 6 April, all withdrawals and deposits under N$5000 will have to be done at our ATMs and ADTs outside of the branches. We have also dedicated the first hour of banking to the elderly,” Beukes concludes.

Similar News

 

New note to celebrate independence

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Banking

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Saturday launched a commemorative N$30 banknote in celebration of the country’s 30th Independence Day celebrations. The launch took place...

Prepping for an interview

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2020 | Banking

Chantelle Reid After applying for a position, you finally receive that call saying, “You have been shortlisted. Please join us for an interview”.This in itself...

New head of legal advisory services

2 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Banking

Amanda van der Merwe (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Head of the legal advisory services department. She is responsible for leading the...

Welcome to green banking

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Banking

Nedbank Namibia hosted an information sharing session for local businesses in need of financing specifically aimed at sustainable and green projects. Nedbank Namibia Head of...

Financial inclusion for women

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Banking

International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made in terms of banking innovation towards financial inclusion for women.In...

Its all about risk

2 weeks ago - 06 March 2020 | Banking

The Capricorn Group partnered with the ministry of finance (MoF) for a two-day risk management workshop, facilitated by the group’s business risk officer, Horst Simon....

Banks warn of increased fraud

3 weeks ago - 01 March 2020 | Banking

Standard Bank has once again cautioned the public to be vigilant as incidents of vishing are becoming more prevalent, resulting in many clients losing their...

BoN cuts repo rate

1 month - 19 February 2020 | Banking

Ruusa Nandago – As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%.Domestic and...

Four PMRs for FNB

1 month - 19 February 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia scooped four business sector PMR Awards, ranking the highest in all four categories, and according to Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, the bank...

Myth busting – The truth about a your will

1 month - 18 February 2020 | Banking

Everyone of working age should have a will, however many of us shy away from it using a variety of excuses. In reality, it’s the...

Latest News

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

25th of March 09:16 | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Healthcare distributors accused of price...

16 minutes ago | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Steer clear!

28 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Retailers say no need to...

15 hours ago | Economics

Management of food stores in Namibia agree: There is no need to panic since there are various measures in place to ensure that the country...

Kreatiewe entrepreneurskapprogram

18 hours ago | Business

Ontwikkel die kreatiewe bedryf om innovasie te kweek en werksgeleenthede te skepDie Goethe-Institut Namibia en die Deutsche Gesellschaft für InternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) het namens die Duitse...

Criticism of quarantine grows

19 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]“We don’t expect a four-star hotel or meals, but we fear that under these circumstances we will be infected with other diseases,” a...

Communication is key

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro Nesongano Up until last year, most of us had not heard about Wuhan in China and the epicentre of what has become...

Digital banking in the comfort...

23 hours ago | Banking

As Namibians and the international community continue to intensify efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, FNB says it is committed to help its customers...

Time of change at BoN

23 hours ago | Government

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is undergoing transitional arrangements after the appointment of the bank’s former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi (pictured), as minister of finance by...

Load More