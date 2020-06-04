Disability Council announces board

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective from 1 June 2020.

The 13 board members are Regina Haufiku, Valentina Mulongeni, Edward Elifas, Libonina Rosco Nawa, Utarera Kandjou, Katrina Iiyambo, Walde Werner, Joseph Paulus, Mirjam Sam, Martin Tjivena, Beverly Somses, Kariiwe Kazonganga and Tuhafeni Shikomba.

The minister said the board members were careful selected and they are expected to achieve the national and international agenda that will make an impact and improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

“Human rights and social justice are fundamental principles guaranteed by the constitution. Without these two principles, becoming an inclusive society will remain a pipe dream,” Sioka said.

She added that the constitution guarantees that everyone is equal before the law and no one should be subjected to discrimination. Persons with disabilities have the right to live in dignity and it should be respected by everyone, she said.

Acting Director of the National Disability Council Meliherius Haukambe, who also spoke at the event, said the council faces various challenges ranging from inadequate funding to a lack of sufficiently skilled manpower. – Nampa

