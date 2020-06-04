Disability Council announces board

04 June 2020 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective from 1 June 2020.
The 13 board members are Regina Haufiku, Valentina Mulongeni, Edward Elifas, Libonina Rosco Nawa, Utarera Kandjou, Katrina Iiyambo, Walde Werner, Joseph Paulus, Mirjam Sam, Martin Tjivena, Beverly Somses, Kariiwe Kazonganga and Tuhafeni Shikomba.
The minister said the board members were careful selected and they are expected to achieve the national and international agenda that will make an impact and improve the lives of persons with disabilities.
“Human rights and social justice are fundamental principles guaranteed by the constitution. Without these two principles, becoming an inclusive society will remain a pipe dream,” Sioka said.
She added that the constitution guarantees that everyone is equal before the law and no one should be subjected to discrimination. Persons with disabilities have the right to live in dignity and it should be respected by everyone, she said.
Acting Director of the National Disability Council Meliherius Haukambe, who also spoke at the event, said the council faces various challenges ranging from inadequate funding to a lack of sufficiently skilled manpower. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Support for cancer patients

6 days ago - 29 May 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme paid out N$57 400 earlier this week in support of 82 newly diagnosed vulnerable cancer patients....

More shelter for the homeless

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 53 tents to the health ministry to support government’s initiative to provide shelter for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.The...

Support for S.P.E.S.

3 weeks ago - 11 May 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S....

‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

4 weeks ago - 06 May 2020 | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Food distribution reaches San

1 month - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Gobabis businesses stepping up

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its...

Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

1 month - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Donations for the most vulnerable

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Latest News

Disability Council announces board

4th of June 14:31 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

GBV may increase with alcohol...

4th of June 13:38 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a...

DHPS alumni support talented youth

4th of June 13:31 | Education

The graduation ball for the grade 12s is a very special annual event, not only for the graduates, but also for the parents involved and...

Medical students stranded in Zambia

21 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] more than sixty days, dozens of Namibian medical students studying in Zambia on health ministry scholarships claim they have had to survive...

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Leaders discuss way forward

22 hours ago | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Vir ’n aandjie af

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

1 day - 02 June 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

Load More