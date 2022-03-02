Discriminatory domestic violence bill criticised
02 March 2022 | Social Issues
The domestic violence amendment bill tabled last week in parliament has come under intense scrutiny again for failing to include protection under the law for persons in same-sex relationships.
The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) last week drew attention to the fact that “despite the intense lobbying that has taken place” over the past year - the bill was first tabled in early 2021 - the phrase “being of different sexes” to describe relationships covered by the bill - was not removed before it was tabled last week by justice minister Yvonne Dausab.
The LAC and a number of civil society and human rights activists have lobbied for the removal of the phrase to include protections for gender and sexual minorities.
“Something as simple as four words being removed could save lives and lend dignity to people in unsafe relationships, as well as to the children in their care. To insist on excluding Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans Queer (LGBTQ) people form our Namibian family is cruel,” Sister Namibia’s Ethne Mudge said this week.
She said the organisation is “appalled that state funds belonging to all of us continue to be used to discriminate against those we should be protecting.”
The LAC has highlighted that “all persons living in Namibia, regardless of their sexual orientation, deserve the same protection from violence.”
Further, that the bill was likely in violation of the constitutional rights to dignity and protection against cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment or the right to equality before the law; further, that the exclusion of same-sex couples from protection from domestic violence is an example for discrimination against sexual minorities, a vulnerable group as identified in Namibia’s national human rights action plan.
In response to the bill, Y-Fem launched a campaign last year, called #EqualProtectionNamibia. The organisation is now preparing to submit the petition to government this week, demanding that the phrase be removed.
Warnings
Activists have repeatedly warned that a lack of legal protections for LGBTQ Namibians, enflames and promotes discrimination against the minority group.
Linda Baumann of the Namibia Diverse Women’s Association (NDWA) said the failure to remove the phrase has “once again demonstrated that the Ministry of Justice and fellow lawmakers are not willing to uphold the constitution to protect the dignity of all persons against cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and further affirming equality for all”.
Baumann said the LGBTI community continues to face gross instances of violence because of legal protections. “They are invisible in the system,” Baumann said.
Be bold
Baumann said it is now up to members of parliament to “be bold and to have the guts” to address the issue in parliament.
“I hope that our members of parliament as they debate the amendments allow themselves to engage LGBTI communities and advocacy groups to understand the key legal and social challenges experienced and how they are crucial to creating a future that protects all citizens with preference over the other.”
Equality activist Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe said this week the failure to remove the phrase shows a “lack of political will. This Bill can only move forward once lawmakers are ready to recognise and accept same-sex unions in Namibia.”
Nthengwe urged lawmakers to find “more effective and robust ways to discuss and revisit topics which are rooted in affirming the existence and dignity of marginalised identities.”
Moreover, Nthengwe cautioned that activists and civil rights groups can only do so much to influence discourse on human rights and equality matters, and it is now up to law makers to push for change. “It can’t continue that because it was not adopted in parliament, the conversation ends there.”
The justice ministry had not responded to questions by the time of going to print.