Dishwashing liquid for Havana

Lifting up with hands of help

22 April 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

Linda P Creations CC recently donated dishwashing liquid to the community of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek.
The fairly new local manufacturer of cleaning materials assisted five locations and over 500 people benefitted from this donation.
According to Linda Ndakolo, owner and founder of Linda P Creations, her experience in the SME industry helped her see the need to lend a helping hand. “I know how it feels to live without anything and with most vendors not operating, I could imagine the struggle they are going through without their usual income. This led me to approach the Moses ǁGaroëb councillor’s office to find out which areas are mostly affected by Covid-19. The councillor gave us five locations in Havana, to whom we made the donation,” she said.
She added that some of the beneficiaries are her customers, hence she encouraged the communities to take care of each other now, so as to lessen the tough times they may experience after the pandemic.
“My fellow entrepreneurs, let’s not turn a blind eye to our people. Let's support them, just like they support our businesses. Let's join forces, because together we can defeat this virus,” she said.
Ndakolo added that informal settlements do practice hygiene but that they don't have enough facilities. “There are not enough toilets and dumping sites are not clean. I mean, we all want to take of ourselves but if you don't have the means, it is hard.”

