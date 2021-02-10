Dixie Fund to the rescue

Pictured FLTR are SPCA National Director Hanna Rhodin, Corporate Social Investment Manager FirstRand Namibia Revonia Kahivere, and Good Shelter Veterinarian Dr Sulet. Photo contributed

Lana, a puppy who has been assisted through the SPCA’s Dixie Fund, has found her forever home and is a happy, healthy animal.

This happy ending comes thanks to FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, that donated N$100 000 to the SPCA’s Dixie Fund, an account specifically launched to provide ordinary and extraordinary medical treatment and procedures for the animals in the care of the SPCA.

Hanna Rhodin, the SPCA’s National Director, thanked the bank and the Foundation, saying “FNB’s ongoing support makes a significant impact on the society’s ability to care for the most vulnerable animals in need, as we rely almost entirely on corporate donors and private individuals to fund our operations and care for the over 4,000 animals we see in a year.

“Thanks to crucial donors like FNB’s contribution to Dixie’s Fund, the SPCA has been able to administer 2 431 vaccines and has sterilized 559 pets over the last year, making sure that these animals can be responsibly adopted by members of the community and given a second chance in life.”

