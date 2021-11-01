DNA tests to speed up

NamPol and the National Forensic Sciences University of India will prioritise capacity building on Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing matters, that will help NamPol solve criminal cases that require DNA testing.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, announced that Cabinet approved the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the NamPol Forensic division and National Forensic Sciences University of India to collaborate on testing and solving DNA matters during criminal investigations.

Mushelenga said that Cabinet also approved NamPol to enter into an agreement with the Botswana police to collaborate in solving criminal matters and other social issues affecting the two countries.

In addition, Cabinet approved a budget of N$26 million to help some schools in flood prone areas in the Zambezi region and get them ready for the rainy season. The schools that are set to benefit are Muzii, Nankutwe and Mpukano in Kabbe South Constituency. – Nampa



