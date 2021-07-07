Dololo hosts first virtual coffee break

Aiming for the record books

07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide virtual coffee break!
As many Namibians have lost friends and family, many have been - or are currently suffering from Covid-19, many people are in isolation and many are working from home, the idea is to bring people from all walks of life together for a joint coffee break, in order to honour those lives lost, but to still look positively in the future.
After a welcome by Chantal Claassen, co-founder of Dololo, justice minister Yvonne Dausab will address guests with her opening remarks.
As organiser Meike Neitz, Digital Ambassador with GIZ/Dololo says: “There’s really only one positive thing about this situation: Knowing that we will get through this – together! The intention of this event is to keep up morale, motivate each other to stay strong and demonstrate that we’ll always do best if we’re all taking care of each other. Our online event is also there to share stories and experiences and looks to answer one defining question: What are the lessons learned from the pandemic? Whether this means for companies to build digital infrastructure in order to enable employees to work from home, to increase the capacity of local hospitals or to become less dependent on imports of medical goods – we want to discuss how Covid has changed the way we live and work and what can be improved going forward.”

Claassen adds: “As Namibians, and specifically as entrepreneurs we have to find ways to navigate through these times, and we can only do that together.”
Last but not least, the event is also a unique experiment: It seeks to become the biggest Zoom Meeting Namibia has seen this far! Dololo has been able to gather a strong list of partners from around the country, supporting the event – from the Development of Namibia, to Gondwana Collection, the Goethe Institute, University of Namibia to UNDP and many more.
In light of this, Dololo invites everyone to grab their favourite cup of coffee, tune in via their smartphone, laptop or computer and become a part of a once in a lifetime moment!
The Zoom meeting kicks off at 11:00.
Log-in details to join the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95122078016?pwd=NzlaQVRyVWdZbWNQRkVDZEFqU3MzQT09
Meeting ID: 951 2207 8016
Passcode: akYVn8

