‘Domestic tourism only option’ – LTIL

Namibian singer Riaan Smit and other impromptu performers on stage. Photo Facebook

The Local Tourism Is Lekker (LTIL) Expo and Networking Event took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital last week, offering more than 50 tourism service suppliers an opportunity to showcase their services and special offers.

Visitors were able to discover incredible offers to some of Namibia’s fascinating destinations and amazing natural attractions while being entertained by some of Namibia’s top musicians.

According to the organisers Yvonne von Holtz and Nrupesh Soni of LTIL, domestic tourism is one of the only options to restart travel and tourism in Namibia.

“The question we at LTIL ask, is why should domestic tourism be used only when there is a crisis? We believe that domestic tourism should really be part of a national or regional tourism policy as it is the case for the international component, not only because relying only on international tourist arrivals is riskier, but also because domestic tourism provides many benefits,” they say.

Furthermore, “domestic tourism is part of a general trend towards a more sustainable local tourism and most importantly visitors have a better knowledge of the socio-cultural environment. The development of a domestic tourism industry offers the opportunity to generate a more diverse and economically sustainable tourism industry. Domestic tourism is an educational process for the environment since it plays an important role in influencing public view points.”

In light of this, Namibians are encouraged to visit natural attractions in their own country. “Once citizens have developed an appreciation and passion for the attractions in their country, the tourism equation becomes complete,” they say.

The organisers thank Droombos for providing the venue at no charge; Nedbank Namibia (N$10 000); CIC (N$5 000), Brockmann & Kriess, House of Wines and United Liquor for drinks for the networking event; Bio Fuel Namibia (sanitizer dispensers); NBL (tables and benches); and Tanuj Singh, Carmen Begley and Chiara Witt for managing the entrance.

