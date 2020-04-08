Domestic violence could spike under lockdown

08 April 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected]

A surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home rules meant to keep Namibians safe from harm.
Veronica Theron, technical advisor to the Office of the First Lady, says during times of crisis the risk of gender-based violence escalates. “We know gender-based violence is rooted in power, anger and control. Right now, people may experience a lack of control over their lives.”
Theron said those who were already living in abusive circumstances, will likely face “more extreme violence, and can no longer escape by going to work or seeing friends”.
She cautioned that although social distancing guidelines are crucial, “we should also recognise that it provides an opportunity for abusers to unleash more violence”.
Apart from escalating physical abuse and fewer options to leave the house during turbulent times, the pandemic could push many vulnerable women into a deeper economic dependency of abusive partners, she added.
Economic dependency has been cited as a key barrier to fleeing violent relationships.
Clinical psychologist Dr Shaun Whittaker warned that the emotional and financial pressures facing many now could lead to a spike of domestic violence in the coming months.
Theron underlined that prevention is key to “navigating this new normal” and said as Namibians grapple with the impact of the virus on the public health system, it is crucial to also examine Namibia’s response to gender-based violence.
Theron urges the community to be vigilant about the safety of friends and family and to intervene before the violence escalates.

Worldwide issue
Globally, similar concerns have been raised.
“Sadly, there are reports of an increase in domestic violence since the Covid-19 outbreak began. We call on countries to include services to end violence as an essential service that must continue during the response. There is never any excuse for violence,” WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.
He explained that women caught in abusive relationships are “more likely to be exposed to violence, as are their children, as family members spend more time in close contact and families cope with additional stress and potential economic or job losses”.
In Italy officials recently warned that a sharp fall in official domestic violence reports to the police and other helplines does not necessarily indicate a decrease in domestic abuse incidents.
A parliamentary committee into violence against women warned that the trend could instead signal that “victims of violence risk being even more exposed to control and aggression by a partner who mistreats them”.
A WHO notice underlined that “stress, the disruption of social and protective networks, and decreased access to services all can exacerbate the risk of violence to women”. Moreover, social distancing can lead to deadly isolation for help. “Perpetrators of abuse may use restrictions due to Covid-19 to exercise power and control over their partners to further reduce access to services, help and psychosocial support from both formal and informal networks.”

Silver lining
Namibian police deputy commissioner Kaunapawa Shikwambi this week said she hopes the ban on booze could lead to a decline in domestic abuse cases. Alcohol is a frequent link to violence in Namibia she said, and the police have since the lockdown seen a slight decline in reported cases of gender-based violence as well as other offences such as house break-ins and car crashes.
Between 21 and 27 March, 44 GBV cases were reported, compared to 39 between 28 March and 8 April, she said.
Whittaker added that the lockdown is also “a chance for families to spend quality time together and to get to know each other all over again. It could be an opportunity for renewal.”

HELP NUMBERS:
Namibian Police 10111
City police 061 320320
Lifeline/Childline at 116, 106 and 061 232 221 crisis lines that are open from 08:00 to 20:00.
Regain Trust at 081 703 3203
Bel Esprit Mental Health hospital at 083 330 0945

