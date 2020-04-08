Donate now!
08 April 2020 | Society
With the Easter period fast approaching, the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) urges all eligible and healthy donors to donate at their centres this week to help ensure that lives are saved at a time when trauma incidents often rise.
Blood donors in the Khomas and Erongo regions are still allowed to travel to blood donation centres during the lockdown as it is categorized as essential travel.
Donation times
• Wednesday 8 April
Centre Tal Street (Windhoek) 07:00-16:00
United House Centre (Windhoek) 08:30-16:00
Oshakati Centre (Hospital Grounds) 10:00-16:00
• Tuesday 14 April
Centre Tal Street (Windhoek) 07:00-16:00
United House Centre (Windhoek) 08:30-16:00
Oshakati Centre (Hospital Grounds) 10:00-16:00
Walvis Bay Town (behind Welwitschia Medi-park) 10:00-16:00
Wednesday, 15 April
Centre Tal Street (Windhoek) 07:00-16:00
United House Centre (Windhoek) 08:30-16:00
Oshakati Centre (Hospital Grounds) 10:00-16:00
Swakopmund Town (Ferdinand Stich Street No 4) 10:00-16:00
Thursday, 16 April 2020
Centre Tal Street (Windhoek) 07:00-16:00