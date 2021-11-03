Donated vehicle for E.M.A.

Pictured at the handing over of the emergency & rescue vehicle are Melody Shehama (OSH-Med International), Fabian Martens (E.M.A. first chairman), and Bianca Weakley (Pupkewitz Haval | GWM).

E.M.A. Rescue Service recently received a new emergency & rescue response vehicle for use in Windhoek to serve the public and assist in case of an emergency, no matter if the patient has medical aid or not.

The vehicle was donated by OSH-Med International with some financial assistance from Pupkewitz Haval | GWM.

Pupkewitz Haval | GWM has also sponsored fuel to the value of N$8 000.

The vehicle will serve all residents of Windhoek and will also be used for academic and training purposes for young medical staff under the leadership of experienced Advanced Life Support Paramedics.

The vehicle is a Haval H9 4x4. With 4x4 configuration and a good power performance of 180kW, it will be used for rescues and extractions of patients in difficult to reach areas where normal ambulances are unable to drive.

Speaking at the handover, E.M.A’s first chairman Fabian Martens said that it is a challenge to keep everything running for patients. “Our plea as a non-profit organisation is to urge individuals and companies to follow the example set by OSH-Med and Pupkewitz Motors, and become a supporter of our organisation.

At the same event, service director of OSH-Med International, Melody Shehama, said: “We know what big impact E.M.A. has on the community, therefor we support their efforts.”

Claudia Starzacher-Dennis, marketing manager of Pupkewitz Haval | GWM, said at the handing over that they are privileged and proud to be part of such a project. “We are glad we could contribute to their efforts to help less privileged Namibians. Together we can make a difference.”

E.M.A. Rescue Service is available 24/7 via the E.M.A. Emergency Control Centre at 085 9112.