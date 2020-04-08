Donations for the most vulnerable

08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various locations were secured by the psychosocial response team for the accommodation of these vulnerable persons.
This, according to the deputy minister of the ministry of health and social services Ester Muinjangue, during a handover of goods by Old Mutual earlier today.
Muinjangue said that persons without shelter are classified as those living on the street; those living in a backyard without shelter; and those living in riverbeds.
“So far, the Thematic Team on Psychosocial Response has mapped out three shelters for placement of persons without shelter in Windhoek; 360 persons without shelter were registered and moved to Katutura Youth Hostel and Khomasdal Stadium; and food, water, as well as psychosocial support and public health education were provided to all groups.
“Four hundred persons without shelter, including those still on the street, have been registered, provided with food, water, sanitation, clothes and blankets, as well as with psychosocial support, counselling and public health education,” she said.
Besides Old Mutual, other donations have already come from the University of Namibia that donated 450 matrasses, while the registered welfare organization, UNI-Social, has undertaken to provide two meals a day to 280 persons placed at the Katutura Youth Hostel and Khomasdal Stadium.
“Furthermore, the Church Task Force on Covid, a joint effort of the Council of Churches in Namibia and the Association of Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches in Namibia, will facilitate the provision of spiritual support and prayer, clothing and other necessities and they are providing daily meals to 40 people at Khomasdal Stadium,” she said.
Muinjangue said that various individuals in the community also donated clothes for persons without shelter, while the PDM donated goods worth N$10 000 (food, boxes of meat, maize meal, soap, etc.) and the Housing Action Group and Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia donated hand sanitizers. Other donations include clothing from the Royal Family Christian Centre for women, ten tents that where mobilized from the community, City of Windhoek and Disaster Risk Management, and three additional tents will be delivered from the Red Cross.

Deputy minister of the ministry of health and social services Ester Muinjangue, pictured during the handover of food earlier today. Photo contributed

Similar News

 

Donate now!

1 hour ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

NAMBTS needs you now!

1 week ago - 27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.This is due to...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

2 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

Go colour crazy for CAN

1 month - 12 February 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

For our children

1 month - 10 February 2020 | Society

Wilderness Safaris Namibia through their “Children in the Wilderness” community support programme, donated toys and food to the childhood cancer interim home (CHICA), a project...

Roaring support for CHICA

1 month - 10 February 2020 | Society

The Henties Bay Lions Club donated groceries to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme. Children receiving treatment are accommodated for...

National Cancer Outreach Programme activated

2 months ago - 27 January 2020 | Society

1 027. This is the record number of Namibians who will be screened for free thanks to the 2020 National Cancer Outreach Programme (NCOP) of...

Keeping four-legged family members safe

2 months ago - 16 January 2020 | Society

“Every little contribution, whether monetary or in kind, is greatly appreciated and makes a real difference in the lives of animals here at the SPCA,”...

Raffle for Hope raises N$100K to fight cancer

3 months ago - 09 December 2019 | Society

The “Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope” – a collaborative project by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Gondwana Collection to raise funds for...

Bags full of joy

4 months ago - 05 December 2019 | Society

This festive season Nedbank Namibia staff members are giving back to the less fortunate by supporting the Swakopmund Junior Town Council, to spread joy amongst...

Latest News

Donations for the most vulnerable

8th of April 14:31 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 hour ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Tuition fees a must

2 hours ago | Education

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said...

Serious impact on NBFIs expected

3 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19...

Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

3 hours ago | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are...

3D protective gear now being...

3 hours ago | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Domestic violence could spike under...

3 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

Kos in ’n japtrap: Maklike...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Dalk het jy nie genoeg brood gekoop voor hoktyd nie, of dalk is jy net nie lus vir die hele broodbakproses nie.Hierdie resep kom uit...

Non-profit asks for help

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] As with so many other Namibian businesses, the Covid-19 epidemic took the country by storm and one non-profit is facing permanent shut...

Load More