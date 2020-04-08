Donations for the most vulnerable

Deputy minister of the ministry of health and social services Ester Muinjangue, pictured during the handover of food earlier today. Photo contributed

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various locations were secured by the psychosocial response team for the accommodation of these vulnerable persons.

This, according to the deputy minister of the ministry of health and social services Ester Muinjangue, during a handover of goods by Old Mutual earlier today.

Muinjangue said that persons without shelter are classified as those living on the street; those living in a backyard without shelter; and those living in riverbeds.

“So far, the Thematic Team on Psychosocial Response has mapped out three shelters for placement of persons without shelter in Windhoek; 360 persons without shelter were registered and moved to Katutura Youth Hostel and Khomasdal Stadium; and food, water, as well as psychosocial support and public health education were provided to all groups.

“Four hundred persons without shelter, including those still on the street, have been registered, provided with food, water, sanitation, clothes and blankets, as well as with psychosocial support, counselling and public health education,” she said.

Besides Old Mutual, other donations have already come from the University of Namibia that donated 450 matrasses, while the registered welfare organization, UNI-Social, has undertaken to provide two meals a day to 280 persons placed at the Katutura Youth Hostel and Khomasdal Stadium.

“Furthermore, the Church Task Force on Covid, a joint effort of the Council of Churches in Namibia and the Association of Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches in Namibia, will facilitate the provision of spiritual support and prayer, clothing and other necessities and they are providing daily meals to 40 people at Khomasdal Stadium,” she said.

Muinjangue said that various individuals in the community also donated clothes for persons without shelter, while the PDM donated goods worth N$10 000 (food, boxes of meat, maize meal, soap, etc.) and the Housing Action Group and Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia donated hand sanitizers. Other donations include clothing from the Royal Family Christian Centre for women, ten tents that where mobilized from the community, City of Windhoek and Disaster Risk Management, and three additional tents will be delivered from the Red Cross.



