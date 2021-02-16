Don’t be misled, NQA warns

Calls on students to only register with accredited learning institutions

16 February 2021 | Education

As the country gears up for the 2021 academic year, grade 11 and 12 learners who qualified for progression to institutions of higher learning and other prospective students will start registering for programmes of their choice at various institutions.
With these developments, the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) cautions the public about the existence of bogus or unaccredited institutions of higher learning operating in Namibia and elsewhere in the world.
Accreditation refers to confirmation by the NQA that an institution has the capacity to provide specified courses and assess the performance of persons enrolled in such courses. In the case of unaccredited institutions, due to the fact that these institutions have not been quality assured, it is impossible to validate the quality of educational outcomes and thus the employability of graduates from such institutions.
The value of studying at accredited institutions is that it provides assurance to students that the institution has met the required national quality standards and that the qualifications obtained will be recognised by employers and other training providers. Additionally, students are able to move freely between accredited institutions and have their learning recognised or cross-credited.

‘Sever consequences’
“Studying at bogus or unaccredited institutions has severe consequences for students, primarily any qualifications obtained will not be recognised for any purpose, be it for employment or further studies. Essentially, these students would have invested time and money in qualifications that holds absolutely no value,” the NQA’s Marketing and Communications Manager Catherine Shipushu said.
“It is therefore critical for prospective students to always verify the accreditation status of both the institution and the course or programme they wish to enrol for.”
She adds that it is important to note that it is possible for an accredited institution to offer courses that have not been quality assured and therefore do not form part of its scope of accreditation. “This means that, even though the institution is accredited, it if offers courses outside its accreditation scope, then such qualifications will still not be recognised for any purpose. Both the institution and the course must be accredited in order for a qualification to be recognised.”

Check the list here
Shipushu said that the NQA offers a free service to assist prospective students and funding institutions to verify the accreditation status of any institutions or course anywhere in the world. “This process takes a maximum of seven working days and the public can simply download the ‘Request for accreditation status of an institution form’ from the NQA website and email it to [email protected],” she says.
The NQA has also compiled a list of all accredited Namibian institutions and the courses they are authorized to offer, which is available on its website.
Lastly, the NQA appeals to all institutions that are currently unaccredited to apply for accreditation in order for their programmes to be recognised. This will ensure that students, funding institutions and families that invest their hard-earned money in the education of their loved ones get a return on their investments.

Similar News

 

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

3 hours ago | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Unam, Meatco take hands

2 days ago - 17 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) and Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at research innovation for the meat value...

Mental health: Keeping children safe

4 days ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] the going gets tough, adults have found various ways to lighten the load – from talking it outwith a partner or friend...

Study at your own pace

4 days ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Stadio Namibia (formerly Southern Business School Namibia) is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier, with prospective students from the across the...

School drop-outs at all time high

1 week ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

While Namibia has nearly achieved universal primary education, with over 85% of children who enrol for grade 1 completing grade 7, the country still struggles...

Unam says no to grade 11s

1 week ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) is reluctant to admit learners exiting school at grade 11 through the new Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary level (NSSCO)...

Primary school girls fall pregnant

2 weeks ago - 03 February 2021 | Education

At least 24 learners from primary schools in the Khomas region fell pregnant last year, according to statistics provided by the region’s education directorate.The numbers...

Get your results here!

2 weeks ago - 03 February 2021 | Education

The education ministry announced that it made good progress with the marking and processing of examination data and will thus be able to officially release...

Naomab takes the lead at NUST

2 weeks ago - 02 February 2021 | Education

The robing and installation of the University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) second Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, took place at the campus in the capital...

Agricultural Academy sees the light

2 weeks ago - 01 February 2021 | Education

Agra, through Agra ProVision, announced the launching of a brand-new technology-driven Namibian agricultural academy, which works closely with both industry partners and suppliers to develop...

Latest News

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

3 hours ago | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

3 hours ago | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s...

Super athletics expected at Super...

3 hours ago | Sports

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.With...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Bowls tournament this weekend

19 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, withmatches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

San turn to UNESCO for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Popular home décor trends for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Win for RMB

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

Load More