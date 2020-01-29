Don’t do Dolittle

Following the death of his wife seven years earlier, Dr John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr) lives in solitude in his manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis.

When young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to find the cure and save their sanctuary.

Like a good fairy tale, the movie delivers Dolittle’s backstory via storybook illustrations: how he and his wife devoted their lives to helping animals, could speak their languages, and how her death during a voyage at sea caused him to retreat from the world.

The New York Times – like so many other reviews – describes Dolittle as “aggressively unfunny”, saying the movie is mostly a vehicle for talking animals. Some of this is mitigated by the fact that their voices are recognizable — Emma Thompson as parrot Poly, Rami Malek as the gorilla Chee-Chee, John Cena as polar bear Yoshi, Kumail Nanjiani as ostrich Plimpton, Octavia Spencer is Dab-Dab the duck, Tom Holland as dog Jip and Craig Robinson as feisty squirrel Kevin. Along the way, they also meet Selena Gomez as Betsy the giraffe, Marion Cotillard as friendly fox Tutu and Jason Mantzoukas as dragonfly James. Most menacing is Ralph Fiennes as tiger Barry.

The animals are watchable if transparently artificial and thankfully no real giraffe (or any other animal for that matter) was abused to create another fantasy in which nonhuman creatures behave like cutesy, cartoonish versions of people.

To sum up, Dolittle does a lot – badly. Especially Downey Jr’s Welsh (Scottish?) accent. So, rather give this one a miss.

WE give it 1 out of 5.

