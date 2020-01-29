Don’t do Dolittle

29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Following the death of his wife seven years earlier, Dr John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr) lives in solitude in his manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis.
When young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to find the cure and save their sanctuary.
Like a good fairy tale, the movie delivers Dolittle’s backstory via storybook illustrations: how he and his wife devoted their lives to helping animals, could speak their languages, and how her death during a voyage at sea caused him to retreat from the world.
The New York Times – like so many other reviews – describes Dolittle as “aggressively unfunny”, saying the movie is mostly a vehicle for talking animals. Some of this is mitigated by the fact that their voices are recognizable — Emma Thompson as parrot Poly, Rami Malek as the gorilla Chee-Chee, John Cena as polar bear Yoshi, Kumail Nanjiani as ostrich Plimpton, Octavia Spencer is Dab-Dab the duck, Tom Holland as dog Jip and Craig Robinson as feisty squirrel Kevin. Along the way, they also meet Selena Gomez as Betsy the giraffe, Marion Cotillard as friendly fox Tutu and Jason Mantzoukas as dragonfly James. Most menacing is Ralph Fiennes as tiger Barry.
The animals are watchable if transparently artificial and thankfully no real giraffe (or any other animal for that matter) was abused to create another fantasy in which nonhuman creatures behave like cutesy, cartoonish versions of people.
To sum up, Dolittle does a lot – badly. Especially Downey Jr’s Welsh (Scottish?) accent. So, rather give this one a miss.
WE give it 1 out of 5.

Similar News

 

Trek jou dansskoene aan - Jay is op pad!

2 days ago - 31 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Die beste manier om ’n naweek se aankoms te vier, is om die litte te laat roer. En vir die volgende week,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 30 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times:...

Beating the bustle

4 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Gerine HoffIt was a mid-morning on a Monday during the Christmas holidays that the family decided to have a quick bite at one of Walvis...

Daina droom groot

5 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Min skoliere weet op 16 al wat hulle wil doen, maar een meisie van die Sekondêre Skool Delta weet waar haar passie lê.Al...

Baxu screening next week

5 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The award winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants, will be screening in February and March 2020 in Windhoek and various villages in North-West...

Catch Baxu for free

5 days ago - 28 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The well-loved locally produced short movie Baxu and the Giants is screened at the DHPS auditorium on Thursday, 6 February. Best of all – entrance...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 week ago - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Creativity starts here

1 week ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

If you are ready to give your creative side a go, then don’t miss the Art Expression course hosted by Pod Studio.Starting on 5 February,...

Die volgende vlak

1 week ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Indien jy van die eerste Jumanji gehou het, kan ek nie sien hoekom jy die tweede een nie ook sal geniet nie. Ek...

Latest News

Walking the talk

3rd of February 15:53 | Health

Tuesday 4 February is World Cancer Day, and together with Namibia Breweries and the O&L Group, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) aims to pledge...

CAN gears up for Africa...

3rd of February 15:34 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) announced that it hosts the Afri-Can - Cancer in Africa Connect session that welcomes scientific minds from across the...

Healthcare at the crossroads

3rd of February 14:36 | Health

It is of growing concern that healthcare in Namibia has reached breaking point. A critical mess.On the one hand, the Ministry of Health and Social...

Windhoek’s boreholes dissected

4 minutes ago | Disasters

The threats of climate change and the current drought have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek.Therefore,...

Neighbours object while City approves...

49 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Plans to relax a 5 and 7 meter building line as well as building consent for a three storey dwelling in Xena Street,...

Matric nosedive?

2 hours ago | Education

Albin JacobsThe start of the new decade began with a familiar situation for many school leavers receiving their Matric results and, immediately their world took...

Reho abattoir bly toe

2 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Hoewel die abattoir op Rehoboth al ’n maand gelede weer sy deure moes open ná dit op 20Desember tydelik gesluit is, is daar...

Gardening the water-wise way

3 hours ago | Life Style

In spite of some rain, Namibia’s dams are still empty. Thus creating a water-wise garden is essential. Moreover, saving water is crucial for the preservation...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

5 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices for February 2020 remain unchanged, with prices (at Walvis Bay) standing at N$13.05 per...

Load More