Don’t dump oil in City sewers

27 August 2020 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that it has noticed an increase in the unsafe disposal of used motor oil, mainly due to increased backyard mechanical activities.
According to a municipal notice, the CoW has noticed that used oil from these activities is improperly disposed of in riverbeds, storm water channels and down drains, causing clogs in the municipal sewer reticulation network.
The City said that if this issue is left unaddressed, this oil can also cause disruptions to the waste water treatment plant, leading to increased maintenance and operational costs.
If you change your own motor oil or handle oil and oil-based products, you are classified as a "generator" and therefor need to know how to properly manage and dispose of used oil.
To put it in perspective, used oil from just one oil change can contaminate up to a million litres of fresh water – equal to a years' supply of drinking water for 50 people!
Given that Windhoek is prone to water scarcity, the city cannot afford any fresh water contamination.

Why is used oil bad for the environment?
• Used oil is bad for the environment because it contains harmful substances that can cause air, water and soil pollution. These substances can further harm plants, animals and human lives if inhales or ingested.
• If not handled properly, used oil can enter our drinking water sources, causing contamination.
• Used oil can pollute underground water, including the city’s aquifer, making it unfit for human consumption.
• Oils and greases harden when it reaches the sewer system and builds up inside pipes, causing sewer and water pipe blockages.
• Used oil interferes with the processes that take place at wastewater treatment facilities and can cause costly operational breakdowns.
Thus, handling oil properly will help the environment, save money and protect our drinking water.

Report oil dumping here
Illegal dumping of used oil can be reported at the City of Windhoek pollution control section at 061 290 3367 or 290 3418.
Reports can also be made to pollution control inspectors at 061 290 2903 or 290 3787.

Similar News

 

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne laat van hulle hoor

27th of August 11:18 | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

Keeping fire at bay

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Environment

It has been a devastating year for conservancies that are largely dependent on tourism and trophy hunting for an income. Global travel bans and quarantine...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

1 week ago - 13 August 2020 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Quick work saves pangolin

3 weeks ago - 05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on...

Windhoek game park under threat

1 month - 22 July 2020 | Environment

The Daan Viljoen game park is under constant threat from communities living in the informal settlements of Windhoek who enter the park illegally for poaching.Daan...

Beskerming van oseaanstelsel noodsaaklik

1 month - 20 July 2020 | Environment

Ons het ’n nuwe verhouding tussen die mens en die oseaan nodig om die voortgesette oorlewing van die verskillende lewensnoodsaaklike funksies van die see te...

Ndove heads environmental fund

1 month - 10 July 2020 | Environment

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta appointed five members to serve as the board of directors of the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) for a period...

Phosphate mining remains a thorn in the flesh

1 month - 08 July 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] environment minister Pohamba Shifeta withdrew a clearance certificate for planned phosphate extraction due to pressure by conservationists, the future of the controversial...

Poaching postcards handed to State House

2 months ago - 24 June 2020 | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) handed over a third batch of postcards (160) written by learners from the Zambezi and Khomas Regions, addressed to H.E....

Ridding the country of used tyres - one at...

2 months ago - 18 June 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] is the new buzz word when it comes to recycling and Windhoeker is working hard to make sure he does his bit...

Latest News

Be the CEO of your...

27th of August 12:15 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ester KaliAs we draw to an end of women’s month, allow us to reflect the importance of women when it comes to her...

Moving? Do so safely

27th of August 11:43 | Life Style

Moving homes can be a physically draining task. Deciding to make use of a professional moving service can eliminate a lot of the hassle and...

Fluit, fluit – Namibiese dolfyne...

27th of August 11:18 | Environment

'n Internasionale span wetenskaplikes het daarin geslaag om met behulp van die eiesoortige fluitgeluide van bottelneusdolfyne, die grootte van hul bevolking te bepaal én hul...

US bring hulde aan Mudge,...

2 hours ago | People

Die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) in Suid-Afrika is diep bedroef oor die afsterwe van twee vooraanstaande Namibiese US-alumni, dr Japie van Zyl, een van die wêreld...

A great place to work

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Business

For the second consecutive year, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group performed well in the global Great Place To Work (GPTW) United Kingdom (UK) survey,...

Hard work and perseverance pay...

1 day - 25 August 2020 | People

Juanita Frans is the newly elected staff representative to the NUST Council, having garnered the majority votes in a two-day poll held amongst the campus...

Keeping fire at bay

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Environment

It has been a devastating year for conservancies that are largely dependent on tourism and trophy hunting for an income. Global travel bans and quarantine...

Local rates for local travellers

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts said that it will introduce new domestic rates for its resorts that will be valid until 30 June next year.The company said...

Peaceful dreams

1 day - 25 August 2020 | Life Style

The countless sleep monitoring and wind down apps currently available paint a worrying picture of the health of our sleeping habits. With our high-powered lifestyles,...

Load More