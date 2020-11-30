Don’t let bad guys get rich with your money!

Holiday season cyber security tips

Image Pixabay

Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday discounts and holiday sales often offer wonderful products at reduced rates – filling up our inboxes and social media feeds, and being blasted on our favourite websites.

And that’s great, because you can get something you really need or want, at a good price.

But it’s holiday season for the bad guys too since they go into scam-overdrive mode. The lead-up to Christmas are busy online shopping days and the bad guys are planning to get rich with your money!

So, here are this year’s Top 10 Holiday Cybersecurity Alert Tips according to Exactech Forensics and KnowBe4:

1. Keep all devices up to date with basic security measures to lessen your chance of becoming a victim.

2. Only connect to known Wi-Fi networks; beware of network names that have typos or extra characters.

3. Use strong, unique passwords on all accounts. This is a good time to update passwords!

4. Be safe on social media; don’t overshare, and take the time to review your privacy settings on the platforms you use.

5. Keep an eye on your bank accounts and monitor your credit report regularly.

6. Be careful with messages regarding travel changes. Always use official channels to stay updated.

7. Watch out for party invitations and announcements with links and information requests.

8. Keep devices in view (or know where they are) during security checks and when charging.

9. Pay close attention to the websites you visit and shop on. It's safest to only use those you trust.

10. Be wary of ads, giveaways and contests that seem too good to be true. These run rampant during the holiday season.

